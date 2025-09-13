Declan Devine eases potential injury concerns over Glentoran star with half-time change 'tactical decision'

Glentoran manager Declan Devine eased any potential injury concerns over Ryan Cooney after he was replaced at half-time in their ‘Big Two’ Premiership draw against Linfield, saying the change was tactical as he looked to gain control.

The Glens went ahead after 21 minutes when Pat Hoban scored his second league goal in as many matches from the penalty spot.

However, Linfield would have penalty joy of their own when Chris Shields kept his cool to tuck home after Matthew Fitzpatrick had been dragged down by Marcus Kane, although Glens fans were furious with the decision, feeling contact began outside the box.

Devine made a tactical adjustment at the break with summer signing Cooney replaced by former Blues ace Jordan Stewart as he placed an added emphasis on attack.

Glentoran celebrate after Pat Hoban puts them ahead against Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Daniel Larmour, who started in a back-three alongside Shane McEleney and captain Marcus Kane, was shifted to right-back while Liam Burt also added a creative spark following his second half introduction.

"It was a tactical change,” Devine explained on the club’s media channel. “I felt they were getting joy and we wanted to change from a back-three to four.

"I thought Daniel Larmour when he went to right-back was outstanding. We wanted another forward player on the pitch and Sukka (Stewart) gave us that.

"We ended up with three centre-forwards playing the width of the pitch and a really attacking midfielder in Liam Burt in the closing stages. It was a tactical decision.

"Everything about the place was great, it was electric at times, but from our point of view, we are slightly disappointed we didn't go and get a second goal."

Glentoran remain top of the Premiership table ahead of a mammoth showdown against Coleraine at The Showgrounds on Friday evening.

They’ll enter that fixture on the back of a seven-game unbeaten league run, but Devine admits he wants to be winning every game at home and was left disappointed with the latest result.

"Everybody in there is saying the contact starts outside (for the penalty)...I haven't seen it back,” he added. “I have been debriefing the players and getting their thoughts on the game.

"We want to be winning those games at home, winning every time we play here.

"We will take a lot out of the game and strive to get better. It was a magnificent occasion - our support was second-to-none.

"The players got a fantastic reception at the end of the game because the one thing the fans have seen, and what I have seen from the sideline, every single player left it out there tonight.