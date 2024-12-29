Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Devine feels the “possibilities are endless” at Glentoran and has called on the club’s supporters to keep showing up in their numbers after enjoying the atmosphere of a sold-out Oval on Boxing Day.

The East Belfast venue was at capacity for their stalemate against league-leading Linfield and although Devine felt his side should have secured three points, he’ll be hoping they can extend an unbeaten run when visiting Portadown on Monday evening.

Glentoran haven’t lost in any of their last six matches across competitions, including five in the league – a run which has helped them move into third and they sit one point and position better off than the Ports, who are embracing a superb return to life in the top-flight.

Only Linfield (27) have collected more points on the road this season than Glentoran (19), winning six of 11 matches on their travels, and Devine hopes huge numbers will continue to get behind his side heading into 2025.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I'm disappointed we only took a point (against Linfield),” he told the club’s media channel. “We'd lots of good opportunities and could have been one or two up.

"This place (The Oval) was bouncing and I want to thank our fans because they were inspirational. I'd appeal to the fans to keep coming out in those numbers...let's grow the support here at home games.

"Our away support all year has been magnificent. When you look around The Oval and see so many Glenmen, women, children, I'd call on them to keep on coming out for this team because they'll give everything.

"We need to find that bit of consistency in turning draws into wins and continuing to get better. If we can really rally round and get the supporters to come out in their numbers and continue to back the players, the possibilities are endless.

"Let's be the biggest supported club in the country. It's a really special place."

The last meeting between Glentoran and Portadown ended with a 2-0 success for Niall Currie’s side as Shay McCartan and Ryan Mayse sealed their November success.

Their form at Shamrock Park has laid the solid foundations for a surge up the Premiership table with Dungannon Swifts (22) the sole team to collect more home points than the Ports (21) and Devine is expecting a tough test.

"The players are working so hard and they are so driven to be successful,” he added. “It's going to be a tough game and we were really poor in our last game against them here.