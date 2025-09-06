Declan Devine knows there's 'bigger tests ahead' for Glentoran after picking up manager prize

Declan Devine insists there are “bigger tests ahead” for Glentoran after he was named NIFWA Manager of the Month for August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devine became the first recipient of the season after guiding his side through an unbeaten month, picking up four Premiership wins against Portadown, Bangor, Glenavon and Crusaders before drawing 1-1 with Carrick Rangers.

That run has helped send the Glens top of the table, conceding only one goal across their opening five matches, and they’ve now also sealed Co Antrim Shield progression past Ards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in Saturday’s trip to Ballymena United before hosting ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield next Friday.

Declan Devine receives his award from Michael Clarke. (Photo by NIFWA)

"I just think the commitment and effort of the players has really pleased me,” said Devine. “They've been really positive going into the opening stages of the season.

“I'm only winning this award as a reflection of the players and the backroom staff, for their appetite to get better and the work that they put in during pre-season.

“You go to tough away venues like Portadown, so it's pleasing to get favourable results. All in all, I’m really pleased, but there are bigger tests ahead and we get ready for them now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, H&W Welders attacker Brian Healy has been named Championship Player of the Month.

Healy has made a superb start to life at the Blanchflower Stadium since joining this summer from Newry City, netting twice on debut against Armagh City before following it with another brace in a 3-2 win over Newington.

The 22-year-old also struck as Paul Kee’s men defeated Queen’s University and he’s determined to help Welders achieve league title glory.

“I've settled in well,” he said. “It’s a great bunch of lads and staff.

"They've welcomed me and I’m enjoying my football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager is brilliant and he has been great with me. It’s an ambitious club that wants to win every game and the League title.