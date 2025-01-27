Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Stephen Baxter watched his 10-man Carrick Rangers side suffer defeat to an injury-time Glenavon goal then declared on Saturday “we were a million miles the better team”.

​Carrick’s Mourneview Park meeting was filled with talking points but the Lurgan Blues hosts had the final say off Paul McGovern’s match-winning moment with his first touch after joining play just minutes earlier off the bench.

Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston’s afternoon was cut short after 23 minutes following two bookable offences across the early exchanges.

Glenavon kicked off the second half in style thanks to Peter Campbell’s driving run and drilled angled finish and home hopes for victory improved as Mark Byrne produced a full-stretch penalty save to his left to deny Joe Crowe off a Carrick spot-kick.

Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Carrick, however, gained a reward for such an impressive reaction to the first-half red card by finding the net off Danny Gibson’s decisive touch in the final moments after Cian O’Malley’s deep throw-ins eventually resulted in an end product following such a persistent threat across the afternoon.

But the final twist left Glenavon celebrating an injury-time header by McGovern off Campbell’s corner-kick.

"We battered Glenavon in the second half, we were a million miles the better team (and) with 10 men,” said Baxter. "We had the big chance in the first half that was cleared off the line (Kurtis Forsythe) and a couple of other great chances.

"Danny Gibson's effort was saved on the line, Nedas (Maciulaitis) doesn't get the toe on it which he should have...we should be going up the road with all three.

"Exceptionally proud...the manner of the performance today you can not be anything but proud.

"The shape we had in the first half was brilliant, shutting down anything Glenavon had.

"Then to go a goal down - caused by our own stupidity - and then play the way we played with that desire and focus to get back into the game, to get the penalty, to get the goal...just brilliant.

"But not to stand up to the corner-kick with the last kick of the game is where it's all disappointing for me.

"We haven't done that and that's why we've lost this game 2-1.