Derby delight just part of the prize as Cliftonville target top spot

Victory would give Cliftonville fans cause for cheer at the expense of old rivals the Crues but, more importantly, a return to top spot in the Premiership standings.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side sit two points behind Linfield, the defending champions, having played one game fewer heading into the Solitude showdown.

The Crues will make the short trip from Seaview aiming to become the first side to take points off a Cliftonville line-up with home advantage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin. Pic by Pacemaker.

Crusaders shared the spoils on Saturday with Carrick Rangers in a scoreless draw, the club’s first since December 18 following postponements against Glenavon and Cliftonville.

McLaughlin’s men kicked off the year with a 2-0 weekend win over Glenavon which had the Cliftonville boss full of praise for his players’ energy levels despite the demands of the festive fixture list and a season impacted by coronavirus and injury across the league.

“I thought we were superb throughout,” said McLaughlin on the official Cliftonville website. “The energy, organisation and desire was superb and a reward for the hard work the players have put in over the festive season.

“Now it’s important we keep that going.

“They didn’t let energy levels drop and were still pushing for a third goal right up until the end.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.