'Didn't show up' disappointment, 'positive' of player return after 15 months and European play-off preparation - Crusaders manager Declan Caddell after Dungannon Swifts defeat

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell felt his side “didn’t show up” during their 1-0 Premiership defeat to Dungannon Swifts which means they’ll face a trip to either Glentoran or Coleraine in the European play-off semi-finals after finishing sixth.

Both the Crues and Dungannon knew whoever won at Stangmore Park on Saturday would seal home advantage in the race for Europe – the latter will be hoping they can book their spot via winning the Irish Cup next weekend but John McGovern’s strike means the Swifts will play at home should it be required.

Here’s what Caddell had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THAT?

Dungannon’s Thomas Maguire and Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry battle during Saturday's clash. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"We needed to get fourth, that was the aim today.

"In terms of the result, it’s disappointing. In terms of the performance, it’s even more disappointing – we just didn’t get going and that’s the bottom line.

"First five or 10 minutes we were good and created two or three opportunities, but after that we created very little until the last five minutes – it took us 85 minutes to go and have a go.

"We didn’t show up today.

"We started off well then all of a sudden we started dropping back and gave them too much respect.

"We allowed them to play, which was totally against what we wanted to do, and it spiralled from there.

"The first 45 was really poor and in the second half we were aware that Coleraine were winning...a draw didn’t do us a favour so we had to roll the dice in the last 20 minutes and that’s where the goal came.

"I made that call...I knew changing formation would leave us open in wide areas and that’s where the goal came from, but we have to get something out of the game.”

FELT YOU NEEDED TO CHASE THE GAME?

"You had to. A draw did us no good because we’d still be sixth.

"We had to win today so we tried to win in order to push up the table.

"The coaches on the bench were aware of what we had to do and how we had to manage the game...you have to roll the dice at certain times in games but unfortunately we’ve came up on the wrong side.”

LATE CHANGE BEFORE KICK-OFF WITH LLOYD ANDERSON (FIRST START SINCE JANUARY 2024) REPLACING DANIEL LARMOUR?

"Daniel pulled up with his hamstring in the warm-up.

"The positive thing is that was Lloyd’s first start, albeit in an unfamiliar position at right-back, but it was good to get him back involved.

"It has been a long layoff for Lloyd and he has been working really hard.

"His first training session back he was flying and he has been flying, playing really well for the reserves as we built up his minutes and today he got a start.

"I thought he did very well for it being his first game back. It’s his first competitive game in nearly 18 months so I knew he wasn’t going to last 90 minutes.

"He was booked and picked up a wee knock so we looked after him.”

HOW DO YOU APPROACH THE PLAY-OFFS?

"We have to find out who we’re playing first.

"The main thing for me is getting all the boys as fit and healthy as possible.

"We’ve a week-and-a-half until the first game, whether it’s Glentoran or Coleraine away depending on who wins the Irish Cup...once that happens we get a better idea and can start planning.

"European football is massive for every club here. Where we are in the table considering where we started and the season we’ve had, it’s a positive, but it’s only positive if you manage to get over that final hurdle.