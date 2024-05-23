Curtis Black in action for Derriaghy CC. PIC: Mark Ramsey

The elation of scoring a dramatic last-minute winner in extra-time to send your team through to a cup final is a unique feeling that not many will get to experience, but it was made even sweeter for Curtis Black given his injury nightmare.

Introduced off the bench, Black powered home a close range header – his 19th, and likely most significant, goal of the season – which helped Derriaghy CC complete their comeback victory over Willowbank and set up a Clarence Cup final showdown with Drumaness Mills at Seaview on Friday.

Occasions like last Saturday hold greater significance now for Black, who is enjoying his first full season back following 16 months on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL tear while playing for Shankill United against Lisburn Distillery in July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old had to put significant work in, undergoing intensive rehabilitation to get back on the pitch, and has played an important role as Derriaghy look to end a 12-year wait for competition success, netting five times on their journey to the showpiece decider.

Derriaghy CC will face Drumaness Mills in Friday's final at Seaview. PIC: Derriaghy CC

"It was honestly unbelievable and I'm still buzzing now,” Black reflects on last weekend’s winner. “It has been a good season for me after being out for so long.

"It has been good to get a full season under my belt and getting the winner was amazing. It was a hard time (being out) but I put the work in and that made it easier to come back.

"I know a lot of people that had the same injury and they didn't recover fully because they didn't do the rehab properly, but I put the work in and that definitely helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spending that long out with injury makes days like Saturday more special. My family were there as well and you can't beat seeing your kids there cheering you on. I went to watch the wee man playing football and that made me want to get back to playing myself."

This season has also marked Black’s first with Premier Division outfit Derriaghy, who will end the league campaign sitting eighth, but have enjoyed impressive cup runs, reaching the Steel & Sons Cup semi-final before losing out to Crumlin Star on penalties while only two late goals from Queen’s University denied them a spot in the Irish Cup fifth round.

Black set himself a pre-season goal target of 20 – he’s one short with one match to go – and having experienced Clarence Cup final heartache with Shankill United in 2015, the striker is determined to put it right.

"I've one more game to get that goal...getting it in the final would be unbelievable, but it's not about me - it's about the team and club and they've been brilliant this year,” he added. "I was beaten in the final by Immaculata when I was with Shankill United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad