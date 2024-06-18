Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Dundela continue preparations for the new campaign by bringing in five “quality” signings, manager Stephen Gourley insists talk around their Wilgar Park pitch towards the end of last season didn’t have an impact on the club’s title ambitions.

Gourley’s side sat top of the Championship for long stretches throughout 2023/24, kicking off the season by winning five of their opening six matches before losing just two of 11 between October and the start of January.

It emerged in mid-February that despite sitting pretty in the potential promotion spots, Dundela wouldn’t be able to progress into the Premiership due to their pitch not meeting the top-flight size requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That week ended in a 4-0 defeat to Annagh United, but the Duns bounced back to win three of their next five, heading into the split sitting two points ahead of eventual champions Portadown, but ultimately finished the season in fifth – just four points adrift of the Ports and two behind second-placed Institute – after failing to win any of the last five matches.

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Many hypothesised that learning their Premiership fate had a negative impact on form and results, but Gourley has dismissed that notion and says his players took matters into their own hands over the issue.

"It dominated the media, dominated talk around the grounds and we were sick of hearing about it,” he said. “I got the board to speak to the players to enlighten them about what the whole situation was.

"We all sat in a room together and when they heard all the facts, yes it's annoying at the time because you're sitting top and some have the chance of playing higher, but I don't think it hindered them. It didn't have an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went to Annagh and were beaten 4-0 around the week of the pitch talk and I didn't have to say a word. The boys sat in the changing room and were adamant there'd be no more talk about it. They put it to bed and we didn't talk about it after that.

"The biggest thing from Dundela's point of view is how can we play Glentoran, Linfield or whoever at Wilgar Park in the Irish Cup but not in the Premiership? That's way above me, but why is that possible?

"We were so annoyed with the last five matches because four of them were at home and the only point we ended up getting was away from home. It was maybe a step too far, too soon, but when we met last June and if you'd told them they'd be taking the title challenge to the second last game of the season, people would have looked at you like you'd 10 heads.

"I can't fault them at all - they were fantastic from June right until the end of April and I was gutted for them. It will make us stronger and more determined to take that step further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gourley has taken significant steps towards hopefully making that progression by signing Aaron Hogg, Jack Smith, Oisin Barr, Michael McLellan and Jonny Frazer, while most of last season’s squad have committed to the upcoming term.

"They (the signings) are quality,” he added. “Michael has scored goals for fun for years in the Championship and had a stint at Linfield as well.

"I tried to sign him in January but it wasn't to be and he showed loyalty to the Welders. He's at a stage now where he wants to play and I've no problem giving him that chance.

"With the quality we have there with bringing Jonny in, Jack Smith, Dee McMaster, Ewan Kelly, Lee Rea, we should be good in that department. Young Oisin wants to play and Hoggy has been there, done it and got the t-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad