Dundela manager Stephen Gourley delighted to bring in 'quality' signings and insists pitch talk 'didn't have an impact' on end to last season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gourley’s side sat top of the Championship for long stretches throughout 2023/24, kicking off the season by winning five of their opening six matches before losing just two of 11 between October and the start of January.
It emerged in mid-February that despite sitting pretty in the potential promotion spots, Dundela wouldn’t be able to progress into the Premiership due to their pitch not meeting the top-flight size requirements.
That week ended in a 4-0 defeat to Annagh United, but the Duns bounced back to win three of their next five, heading into the split sitting two points ahead of eventual champions Portadown, but ultimately finished the season in fifth – just four points adrift of the Ports and two behind second-placed Institute – after failing to win any of the last five matches.
Many hypothesised that learning their Premiership fate had a negative impact on form and results, but Gourley has dismissed that notion and says his players took matters into their own hands over the issue.
"It dominated the media, dominated talk around the grounds and we were sick of hearing about it,” he said. “I got the board to speak to the players to enlighten them about what the whole situation was.
"We all sat in a room together and when they heard all the facts, yes it's annoying at the time because you're sitting top and some have the chance of playing higher, but I don't think it hindered them. It didn't have an impact.
"We went to Annagh and were beaten 4-0 around the week of the pitch talk and I didn't have to say a word. The boys sat in the changing room and were adamant there'd be no more talk about it. They put it to bed and we didn't talk about it after that.
"The biggest thing from Dundela's point of view is how can we play Glentoran, Linfield or whoever at Wilgar Park in the Irish Cup but not in the Premiership? That's way above me, but why is that possible?
"We were so annoyed with the last five matches because four of them were at home and the only point we ended up getting was away from home. It was maybe a step too far, too soon, but when we met last June and if you'd told them they'd be taking the title challenge to the second last game of the season, people would have looked at you like you'd 10 heads.
"I can't fault them at all - they were fantastic from June right until the end of April and I was gutted for them. It will make us stronger and more determined to take that step further.”
Gourley has taken significant steps towards hopefully making that progression by signing Aaron Hogg, Jack Smith, Oisin Barr, Michael McLellan and Jonny Frazer, while most of last season’s squad have committed to the upcoming term.
"They (the signings) are quality,” he added. “Michael has scored goals for fun for years in the Championship and had a stint at Linfield as well.
"I tried to sign him in January but it wasn't to be and he showed loyalty to the Welders. He's at a stage now where he wants to play and I've no problem giving him that chance.
"With the quality we have there with bringing Jonny in, Jack Smith, Dee McMaster, Ewan Kelly, Lee Rea, we should be good in that department. Young Oisin wants to play and Hoggy has been there, done it and got the t-shirt.
"He's at a stage now where he doesn't want to travel too far, play week in, week out and maybe wants to go down the line of coaching as well. He will help the young keepers who are there with his experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.