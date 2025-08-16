Dungannon Swifts reduced to nine as summer signing nets brace in Portadown's opening Premiership win

Portadown picked up their opening Premiership win of the season with a 4-1 triumph over Dungannon Swifts, who were reduced to nine men at Stangmore Park.

Eamon Fyfe and Josh Ukek ensured a perfect start for the Ports before Sean McAllister pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Tomas Galvin had been dragged down by Lee Chapman.

The hosts lost captain Gael Bigirimana after 38 minutes for a high boot on Fyfe while Leo Alves was shown his marching orders in the second half, picking up two yellow cards.

Summer signing Jordan Gibson netted a brace to seal three points for Niall Currie’s side.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAM NEWS

Dungannon Swifts: Henderson, S. Scott, Marron, Galvin, Dillon, Glenny, McGinty, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana, McAllister.

Subs: Glass, P. Maguire, Knowles, Alves, T. Maguire, Smith, McAleese

Portadown: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, Wylie, Ukek, McCullough, Fyfe, Teelan, Obhakhan, Thompson.

Subs: Moore (GK), Isamala, Rea, Wilson, Mayse, Gibson, Traynor.

Referee: Steven Gregg.

FIRST HALF

3: Bright start from Tomas Galvin, who earns Dungannon a free-kick in dangerous position after being dragged down by Lewis MacKinnon. Kealan Dillon sends the delivery high and wide.

5: Dungannon sloppy in possession and Ahu Obhakhan heads narrowly wide from James Teelan’s cross. Real let off for the hosts.

6: Another chance for Portadown with another Teelan cross. Cahal McGinty gets a crucial touch at the back post to thwart Josh Ukek.

6: GOAL: PORTADOWN (EAMON FYFE) – Ports are ahead this time! Teelan again involved as he feeds Fyfe, who makes no mistake in sliding the ball between Alex Henderson’s legs. 1-0.

14: First shot on target for Dungannon as Sean McAllister tries his luck from distance, but Aaron McCarey easily saves.

19: GOAL: PORTADOWN (JOSH UKEK) – Fyfe turns from scorer to provider, whipping in a pinpoint corner which Ukek glances beyond Henderson to double their lead. 2-0.

21: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Steven Scott for his late challenge on Ports skipper Gary Thompson.

24: PENALTY: DUNGANNON SWIFTS – Dungannon have a lifeline as Lee Chapman pulls down Tomas Galvin and GOAL! Sean McAllister makes no mistake. 2-1.

29: It’s almost deja vu as he flicks another corner goalwards, but this time Danny Wallace is perfectly positioned to clear.

35: Wallace floats a cross towards Andrew Mitchell which has just too much on it and McCarey claims.

38: RED CARD: Potentially game-changing moment as Dungannon captain Gael Bigirimana is sent off for a high boot while challenging for the ball with Fyfe.

45+2: Dungannon have the ball in the net as Galvin slams home after a Dillon pass found its way to him, but he’s flagged for offside.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 – 2 Portadown

Rodney McAree rings the changes at half-time with James Knowles, Mal Smith and Leo Alves on for Andrew Mitchell, Kealan Dillon and Caolan Marron.

SECOND HALF

53: Obhakhan the latest Portadown player into the book for a foul on Wallace.

54: Another booking, this time for Dungannon as Leo Alves is cautioned for fouling Ben Wylie.

56: Steven Scott weaves his way through, showing good strength to fend off Portadown defenders before feeding McAllister, who fires his shot over the crossbar.

61: Summer signing Jordan Gibson replaces Obhakhan for Portadown and the hosts make one change too with Thomas Maguire replacing Galvin.

68: RED CARD: It’s all kicking off at Stangmore Park as Dungannon are furious to be denied a penalty for a perceived foul by Gary Thompson on Sean McAllister and now Leo Alves has been sent off for a second yellow card after fouling Ben Wylie. Dungannon down to nine.

72: Lewis MacKinnon now goes into the book. Busy afternoon for referee Steven Gregg.

76: GOAL: PORTADOWN (JORDAN GIBSON) – Gibson grabs his first goal since joining from Loughgall earlier this month with a deflected effort which will surely seal the points for Portadown. 3-1.

90+3: GOAL: PORTADOWN (JORDAN GIBSON) – A second of the game for Gibson, who rounds off an opening win for the Ports.