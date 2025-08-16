Dungannon Swifts reduced to nine as summer signing nets brace in Portadown's opening Premiership win
Eamon Fyfe and Josh Ukek ensured a perfect start for the Ports before Sean McAllister pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Tomas Galvin had been dragged down by Lee Chapman.
The hosts lost captain Gael Bigirimana after 38 minutes for a high boot on Fyfe while Leo Alves was shown his marching orders in the second half, picking up two yellow cards.
Summer signing Jordan Gibson netted a brace to seal three points for Niall Currie’s side.
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAM NEWS
Dungannon Swifts: Henderson, S. Scott, Marron, Galvin, Dillon, Glenny, McGinty, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana, McAllister.
Subs: Glass, P. Maguire, Knowles, Alves, T. Maguire, Smith, McAleese
Portadown: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, Wylie, Ukek, McCullough, Fyfe, Teelan, Obhakhan, Thompson.
Subs: Moore (GK), Isamala, Rea, Wilson, Mayse, Gibson, Traynor.
Referee: Steven Gregg.
FIRST HALF
3: Bright start from Tomas Galvin, who earns Dungannon a free-kick in dangerous position after being dragged down by Lewis MacKinnon. Kealan Dillon sends the delivery high and wide.
5: Dungannon sloppy in possession and Ahu Obhakhan heads narrowly wide from James Teelan’s cross. Real let off for the hosts.
6: Another chance for Portadown with another Teelan cross. Cahal McGinty gets a crucial touch at the back post to thwart Josh Ukek.
6: GOAL: PORTADOWN (EAMON FYFE) – Ports are ahead this time! Teelan again involved as he feeds Fyfe, who makes no mistake in sliding the ball between Alex Henderson’s legs. 1-0.
14: First shot on target for Dungannon as Sean McAllister tries his luck from distance, but Aaron McCarey easily saves.
19: GOAL: PORTADOWN (JOSH UKEK) – Fyfe turns from scorer to provider, whipping in a pinpoint corner which Ukek glances beyond Henderson to double their lead. 2-0.
21: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Steven Scott for his late challenge on Ports skipper Gary Thompson.
24: PENALTY: DUNGANNON SWIFTS – Dungannon have a lifeline as Lee Chapman pulls down Tomas Galvin and GOAL! Sean McAllister makes no mistake. 2-1.
29: It’s almost deja vu as he flicks another corner goalwards, but this time Danny Wallace is perfectly positioned to clear.
35: Wallace floats a cross towards Andrew Mitchell which has just too much on it and McCarey claims.
38: RED CARD: Potentially game-changing moment as Dungannon captain Gael Bigirimana is sent off for a high boot while challenging for the ball with Fyfe.
45+2: Dungannon have the ball in the net as Galvin slams home after a Dillon pass found its way to him, but he’s flagged for offside.
HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 – 2 Portadown
Rodney McAree rings the changes at half-time with James Knowles, Mal Smith and Leo Alves on for Andrew Mitchell, Kealan Dillon and Caolan Marron.
SECOND HALF
53: Obhakhan the latest Portadown player into the book for a foul on Wallace.
54: Another booking, this time for Dungannon as Leo Alves is cautioned for fouling Ben Wylie.
56: Steven Scott weaves his way through, showing good strength to fend off Portadown defenders before feeding McAllister, who fires his shot over the crossbar.
61: Summer signing Jordan Gibson replaces Obhakhan for Portadown and the hosts make one change too with Thomas Maguire replacing Galvin.
68: RED CARD: It’s all kicking off at Stangmore Park as Dungannon are furious to be denied a penalty for a perceived foul by Gary Thompson on Sean McAllister and now Leo Alves has been sent off for a second yellow card after fouling Ben Wylie. Dungannon down to nine.
72: Lewis MacKinnon now goes into the book. Busy afternoon for referee Steven Gregg.
76: GOAL: PORTADOWN (JORDAN GIBSON) – Gibson grabs his first goal since joining from Loughgall earlier this month with a deflected effort which will surely seal the points for Portadown. 3-1.
90+3: GOAL: PORTADOWN (JORDAN GIBSON) – A second of the game for Gibson, who rounds off an opening win for the Ports.
FULL TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 – 4 Portadown.