Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins has confirmed two additions to the coaching staff as part of the Bannsiders’ summer rebuild.

Offering a warm welcome to Kevin Deery and Michael Dougherty with an overall message “we are very much aligned”, Higgins is adding behind-the-scenes depth alongside a thrilling summer player transfer window following his confirmation in early May as manager.

Both bring significant experience – with Deery recently manager of Championship club Institute and Dougherty boasting a goalkeeper coach CV at clubs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland alongside international youth work.

Deery counts assistant manager periods with Derry City and Sligo Rovers alongside two spells as Institute boss.

Kevin Deery has joined Coleraine's coaching staff. (Photo by David Cavan/Coleraine FC)

"In terms of how we think about the game, first and foremost, we are very much aligned,” said Higgins. "You look at the job Kevin did with a very small budget at Institute...he took them twice to the play-off to get promoted and he then guided them to a mid-table finish last season after losing all his top players.

"His coaching credentials are very, very good.

"I played with Kevin and I know the hunger, the drive and the demands he will bring.

"Everyone has to be accountable on how they go about their work and Kevin will make sure that people will hold themselves accountable, as well as drive standards."

Dougherty worked with Higgins at Derry City and can also draw on time with Northern Ireland’s underage squads plus at club level for Larne, Ballyclare Comrades, Glasgow Rangers and Arsenal.

"Michael and I have worked together for a few years," added Higgins. "I brought him to Derry City and I think it's human nature when new managers go into a football club that when you have a really, really strong working relationship with people, you like to keep that continuity.

"Once I knew it was possible that Michael could potentially join the club, I wanted to do everything in our power to make it happen.

"He's not just a great goalkeeping coach; he's very, very good at a lot of things.

"He's so detailed, he breaks everything down and he's someone I value extremely highly.