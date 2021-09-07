Ethan Galbraith spot-kick gives Northern Ireland Under-21s victory over Slovakia

Four days after his reign began with a disappointing 4-1 Euro 2023 qualifying defeat away to Malta, Schofield was able to put three points on the board after Galbraith sent Ivan Krajcirik the wrong way from the spot nine minutes into the second half.

Slovakia were on top in the opening exchanges but Northern Ireland were first to threaten when Jake Scott’s shot took a deflection and span towards the top corner before Krajcirik stretched to push it behind for a corner.

The visitors continued to have more of the ball, and Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes saved well from Roland Galcik at his near post before pushing the striker’s curling free-kick on to the crossbar.

Northern Ireland’s Ethan Galbraith is mobbed by his teammates after firing in from the spot

Northern Ireland hit the bar themselves five minutes before the break when Aaron Donnelly got up to head Kofi Balmer’s long throw, but they were second best in the first half.

That changed after the break, and some sustained pressure was rewarded when Matej Trusa pulled down Donnelly from a corner and Galbraith did the rest.

Several chances for a second followed. Caolan Boyd-Munce’s long ball found Trai Hume at the far post, with his looping header sending Krajcirik scrambling, before Sam McClelland got on the end of the Chris Conn-Clarke’s header but could not beat the goalkeeper.

Conn-Clarke then went on a long, winding run that started on the left wing inside his own half, but after beating four defenders he could not keep his shot down.

Slovakia then almost snatched an equaliser when Peter Pokorny’s deflected shot went just the wrong side of the post as Hughes stood motionless on his line, but Northern Ireland finished on top.