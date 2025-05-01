European qualification extra special for Gary Haveron after Larne were 'written off by just about everybody'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne head coach Gary Haveron admits securing European qualification is extra sweet at the end of a long season after being “written off by just about everybody”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having created Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League, the Inver Reds were left playing catch up for most of the league campaign but saved their best for last, putting together a 10-game unbeaten run to round out the season and pip Glentoran to second spot.

While Haveron’s side relinquished their Premiership crown to Linfield, ultimately finishing 22 points adrift of the champions, they’ll be back on the European stage next term and will also benefit from the financial windfall that comes with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been such a long and difficult season,” Haveron told the club's media channel. “We have been written off by just about everybody.

Gary Haveron led Larne to one of their most famous victories over Gent earlier this season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"To achieve it shows the kind of character we have not just as a group or bunch of players, but as a club because we’ve had to dig in and there has been lots of changes and upheaval this year.

"We’ve rolled with it and we’ve always tried to get on with our work and try to do the best we possibly could. I’m delighted to secure European football and give our fans something to look forward to in the summer.”

Larne have now sealed European football on five consecutive occasions, adding to two Premiership titles and the four Co Antrim Shields they’ve picked up during a golden period since Kenny Bruce took over at Inver Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their route into the Conference League will be significantly more challenging next season having missed out on Gibson Cup glory, but Haveron was happy to deliver once again for Bruce.

“Since I’ve been here there has been nothing but highs and it has been incredible to be a part of,” he added. “Even going back to winning your first Co Antrim Shield because it was such a big moment for us as a club making that first senior breakthrough under Kenny’s reign.

"European qualification for me was the pinnacle of what we set out to achieve...to give ourselves another crack at doing it is absolutely key.

"It’s reward for Kenny too who has given us so much and given us a facility, stands, a stadium to be really proud of – he has given us hope and belief that we can compete with the best teams in the Irish League.