Even ​Paddy McLaughlin’s pick for ‘Player of the Month’ honours will have “a fight on his hands” to make the Glenavon line-up tonight against Larne.

​The Lurgan Blues boss’ reaction to the return from suspension of playmaker Peter Campbell for a trip to the defending league champions served as a sign of the positivity within the Glenavon camp.

Saturday’s win over Cliftonville by a 3-1 margin marked a fifth consecutive Sports Direct Premiership success.

Campbell returns from suspension with both words of praise and a warning to the winger – and everyone else in the Glenavon squad – of the high stakes and high confidence following the weekend reshuffle.

Glenavon players celebrate during Saturday's home win over Cliftonville. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"Whilst I knew that we were bringing in quality players (against Cliftonville), the team probably exceeded my expectations,” said McLaughlin on the official Glenavon website. “But, in my opinion, Peter has been the best player in the league over the last two months.

"He has been absolutely outstanding...I was disappointed that he did not win the ‘Player of the Month’ award.

“He is ready to play but he is not certain to start...in fact, he has a fight on his hands to get back into the 11.”

McLaughlin heads to Inver Park delighted with progress to date following his November arrival.