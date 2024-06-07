Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe McCready is backing his former Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels to be a hit at Coleraine after being named head coach of the Bannsiders and has already seen early signs of the impact he’s made.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Shiels took his first step into senior management with the Swifts in March 2021 and spent two years at Stangmore Park before departing at the end of the 2022/23 campaign after the County Tyrone side had preserved their top-flight status by beating Annagh United in a play-off over two legs.

The 39-year-old was brought in as first team coach by Coleraine chief Oran Kearney in April and will now take over dugout duties as the club take another step towards a full-time playing model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCready, who previously played for the Showgrounds outfit, thoroughly enjoyed his two seasons under Shiels after joining from Ballymena United and has every confidence he’ll succeed in his new venture.

New Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. PIC: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

"I have no doubts about it,” he said. “I said two years ago when I was at Dungannon that he's not suited to part-time football, but is more suited to full-time football.

"He lives and breathes football and is an unbelievable coach...how he sees things is incredible. I actually seen a goal that Coleraine scored against Glentoran and he'd only been in the door, but they scored from a corner and I knew that was him because he did the exact same thing at Dungannon. He made an instant impact.

"I've no doubts about Dean...I told people he'd get the Coleraine job and I knew he was good enough and ready for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I loved working under Dean. We had a wee bit of a fall out at the end but it was my fault...I haven't seen him since. I have a lot of time for Dean and I think he has time for me as well even though we had that wee fall out, he signed me for Dungannon and made me vice-captain. I hope he does really well."

Shiels received criticism at times for his brand of football at the Swifts, who conceded 170 goals across two Premiership campaigns, but McCready believes that style can work with the quality in Coleraine’s squad.

"He has better players now,” he added. “There's only so much you can do without the players.

"You could see he was frustrated...I think he needs to be in the full-time environment because he's that good. At Dungannon he was working under some restrictions and his hands were tied in some ways. I knew what he was going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will take time for his style of football to get across and they have to stick by him. There could be some tough times at the start because some mightn't grasp it as quickly as others and if one person isn't in tune with what he wants then it just doesn't work right.