After recommending Baris Altintop to his former club Larne, Ryan Maxwell is more than confident the new Inver Reds defender has what it takes to thrive in the Premiership and feels the Irish League continues to become an attractive prospect for English Non-League players.

Maxwell was born in Larne and enjoyed time in the youth ranks of Chelsea and Crystal Palace before embarking on a distinguished career across leagues in England, Scotland, Wales and a brief stint with his hometown side in 2008.

The former Northern Ireland youth international has now transitioned into management, spending over 18 months in charge of National League South outfit Braintree Tree and is currently Sittingbourne’s boss.

During his time in the Non-League pyramid, Maxwell has been able to see hundreds of players up close and personal and remains in contact with clubs in the Irish League, giving his feedback and recommendations on potential stars that could make make the move.

Baris Altintop joined Larne after being recommended by former Inver Reds player Ryan Maxwell. PIC: Larne FC

With Larne searching for a centre-back, the 40-year-old assisted in getting Altintop over to Northern Ireland on a matter of hours notice and with the deal now confirmed, Maxwell has full faith the former Braintree captain will impress the Inver Park faithful.

"I knew him very well as a player and was a bit surprised when he came up on a Twitter account called Free Agent Showcase which my mate Billy Cove runs,” he said. “I asked for Baris' number because Gerry Flynn had specifically asked me if I could recommend a centre-half.

"I contacted him and asked if it would be something that interested him, and he said yeah. I spoke to Gerry, got the information and sent some footage over. He asked if it would be possible to get Baris on a plane that day and they made it happen. That was Thursday, he trained on Friday, played on Saturday and they offered him a deal.

"Baris was previously at Sudbury and at King's Lynn, so I was aware of him then. I'd spoken about potentially taking over at King's Lynn so I had an eye on their team and players and was well aware of Baris.

"He did well at Braintree and played really well in their run-in, including in the final. He's a very solid player. He gets the job done, is a competitor, wants to win his battle, is composed on the ball and likes to tackle, as well as the nitty-gritty you have to do in the Irish League. Larne have got themselves a very good player, no doubt about it."

Altintop joins Hungarian goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai, who has signed for Glentoran, in swapping Non-League for Irish League and Maxwell believes more players will follow on that path before the summer window shuts.

"Larne aren't the only team from Northern Ireland that have contacted me this summer,” he added. "There's a hotbed of players in England that are desperate for full-time football that would do very well in the Irish League and with my connection to the league, they ask me if there's a possibility of getting them over.

"It doesn't suit everybody and there are many factors involved, but trust me when I say there are boys over here champing at the bit to come over to Northern Ireland now.

"The Non-League is a hotbed of talent and you'll see boys getting moves into the Football League, but if there's an option to come to Northern Ireland, play full-time football, play in European competitions and in a very professional environment - of course players would be keen to do so.