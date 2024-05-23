Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The thought of jumping into management wasn’t at the forefront of Scott McMillan’s mind heading into this summer, but the ex-H&W Welders star is ready to embrace his first job at Shankill United after spending the past two years on the sideline through injury.

Shankill confirmed the appointment of their former player McMillan last week and he’ll be tasked with helping them bounce back from recent relegation to NAFL Division 1A alongside incoming assistant manager Gary Spence, who also spent the majority of his career in the Irish League.

Having picked up a serious knee injury in July 2022, 36-year-old McMillan has had time to think about what the next steps in his football journey might look like, and while transitioning into the dugout was something he planned, it has perhaps came about faster than first thought.

"I played for Shankill in a couple of spells and I know about the club,” he said. “It wasn't immediately on my radar but when I spoke to Davy McAlinden about it it made sense and we've taken the plunge.

"I always thought about the game a lot over the years and was deep into it so I knew it was something that I wanted to get into at some stage, you just don't know when that's going to be or the opportunity will arise.

"I'm excited for the new challenge and it's something completely different. If you'd spoken to players I'd played with and Gary has played with over the years, they'd tell you we're not shy in voicing our opinions so it's time to put our money where our mouth is! We're very excited about it.

"We've played under good managers over the years...I had great experiences playing under the likes of Gary Smyth and Norman Kelly at the Welders and Harry McConkey with the junior international team, so we'll be taking bits and pieces from that and hopefully we can take that into Shankill."

While both McMillan and Spence will be registered as players for the upcoming season, it’s unlikely either will feature frequently with more focus being placed on management duties and showcasing Shankill talent.

It has been a frustrating time for McMillan watching on over the past two campaigns, but he’s been able to take a philosophical approach to the unfortunate situation and looks back with pride at his career.

“I think any footballer would tell you it's really difficult being on that side of the fence,” he added. "You miss it and the mental strain of that can kick in at times when you're rehabbing, which is quite an isolated process.

"It's difficult, but it has been long enough where I've adjusted to the off the field side of it. I'm planning on joining in on some of the running during pre-season and going on a form for emergencies, but I don't plan on playing myself.

"Jonny Cummins (Welders physio) isn't one to mince his words and he told me that the chances of coming back as the same player were slim, but I did it when I was 34, not 24. I'm under no illusions that I wasn't going to keep improving at 34 and I've had my absolute best days.