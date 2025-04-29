Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast-born Liverpool fan Mark Thornton has called Sunday’s title party “an explosion of emotion” as supporters celebrated a first English league title triumph at Anfield in 35 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the 2020 success won without a crowd due to Covid restrictions, the decades-long wait was over following a weekend 5-1 victory against Tottemham in front of over 60,000 supporters.

Enjoying that memorable moment from his seat as a season ticket holder in The Kop was Thornton – who has watched the Reds celebrate trophies all over the world as a lifelong fan but feels Sunday holds a special place in club history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were around Anfield from about 8 o'clock in the morning...you got the feeling others had been there from the night before!” said Thornton, who now lives in the area with his family. “I’ve been lucky enough to be going to games from I was a child but Sunday was just spectacular.

Belfast-born Liverpool fan Mark Thornton with wife Jacqui, son Mattie and daughter Sian. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

"Since living in the city you really get the sense of what it means to the people, it really hits home how much football matters.

"Nobody was even considering us not winning yesterday...it was just a matter of how we would celebrate and it’s all anyone was talking about.

"You’d catch the eye of someone or start chatting in the shops and the atmosphere was amazing, plus such a family occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got into the ground about an hour before and then stayed around Anfield after...heading home around 10 o'clock at night.

"There were thousands around the back of The Kop, I could see children looking four or five years old still up and about at 9 o'clock...no-one was heading home.

"Places we normally go into for a drink had a ticket scheme in place.

"There was no trouble, just everybody happy and lots of families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s title parade is scheduled for Monday, May 26 – following the Premier League trophy presentation the previous day against Crystal Palace – starting at 2.30pm covering a 10-mile route.

"Reports here suggest the council expect 1.2 million people for the trophy parade...now I’m living here my only regret is I didn’t move over years ago.

"Living around it all every day makes it so special...it was just an explosion of emotion by everyone.

"We really wanted to win it at home...that was so important, it really mattered having a big day at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just a party atmosphere and that entire last weekend there are celebrations and music all planned from Friday right up to Monday's parade.

"Lucky I'm retired...it's a full-time job celebrating!”

Thornton described the players and staff standing in front of The Kop for a rendition of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as "it meant the world to us all”.