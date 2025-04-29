'Explosion of emotion' - Belfast-born fan Mark Thornton now living in Liverpool talks Premier League title party
With the 2020 success won without a crowd due to Covid restrictions, the decades-long wait was over following a weekend 5-1 victory against Tottemham in front of over 60,000 supporters.
Enjoying that memorable moment from his seat as a season ticket holder in The Kop was Thornton – who has watched the Reds celebrate trophies all over the world as a lifelong fan but feels Sunday holds a special place in club history.
"We were around Anfield from about 8 o'clock in the morning...you got the feeling others had been there from the night before!” said Thornton, who now lives in the area with his family. “I’ve been lucky enough to be going to games from I was a child but Sunday was just spectacular.
"Since living in the city you really get the sense of what it means to the people, it really hits home how much football matters.
"Nobody was even considering us not winning yesterday...it was just a matter of how we would celebrate and it’s all anyone was talking about.
"You’d catch the eye of someone or start chatting in the shops and the atmosphere was amazing, plus such a family occasion.
"We got into the ground about an hour before and then stayed around Anfield after...heading home around 10 o'clock at night.
"There were thousands around the back of The Kop, I could see children looking four or five years old still up and about at 9 o'clock...no-one was heading home.
"Places we normally go into for a drink had a ticket scheme in place.
"There was no trouble, just everybody happy and lots of families."
Liverpool’s title parade is scheduled for Monday, May 26 – following the Premier League trophy presentation the previous day against Crystal Palace – starting at 2.30pm covering a 10-mile route.
"Reports here suggest the council expect 1.2 million people for the trophy parade...now I’m living here my only regret is I didn’t move over years ago.
"Living around it all every day makes it so special...it was just an explosion of emotion by everyone.
"We really wanted to win it at home...that was so important, it really mattered having a big day at Anfield.
"It was just a party atmosphere and that entire last weekend there are celebrations and music all planned from Friday right up to Monday's parade.
"Lucky I'm retired...it's a full-time job celebrating!”
Thornton described the players and staff standing in front of The Kop for a rendition of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as "it meant the world to us all”.
"We all feed off each other...it really stood out how emotional Virgil van Dijk was as captain and then individual players would walk up to the crowd and we’d start with their own song or chant,” he said. "Coming from Northern Ireland it’s been great to see Conor Bradley’s progress and he had his song from the fans despite not playing.”