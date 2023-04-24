Family connections make run to Windsor Park cup final with boyhood club even sweeter for former Irish League midfielder

The former Portadown, Cliftonville, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers man helped his boyhood club win three consecutive Northern Amateur Football League Premier Division titles between 2017-2019 upon returning from the Premiership.

McNeill has also picked up five cup trophies, including Intermediate Cup success in 2018/19 following a 1-0 win over Queen’s University which marked Star’s first tournament triumph.

The 34-year-old’s younger brothers Ciaran and Aidan are also in the team for Tuesday evening while his son will walk out with him ahead of kick-off at Windsor Park.

Crumlin Star celebrate Border Cup success

"It's special,” he said. “The last time (Intermediate Cup win) was the best moment I've had in a Crumlin Star shirt.

"My brother Ciaran was injured for the last one. Ciaran, Aidan and I all play in the same team so to win it tomorrow night would be unbelievable.

"My wee lad was four last time we won it and now he's eight and football mad. He's going to walk out with me tomorrow night and he's absolutely buzzing for it. He sprung into school this morning and can't wait for it.

"The whole way throughout our team we are so close and have great friendships.

"Our team and the strength of it is built on the friendships, how much we trust each other and how much we go to war for the men on your left and right shoulder.

"My dad played for Crumlin Star, my uncle Liam is the treasurer, my brothers play - Crumlin Star has always been my club."

Paul Trainor’s side have already tasted success this season by winning the Border Cup, beating Drumaness Mills in the December decider.

McNeill is hoping that experience can help them against St Oliver Plunkett, who play two leagues below Crumlin Star in Division 1B but have beaten the likes of Premier Intermediate outfit Banbridge Town along the way.

"I love playing in finals,” he added. “I'm hoping our experience helps us because in the last one against Queen's we didn't start very well because the occasion was massive.

"We finish games very strongly and if our individuals play like they can we're a strong side. We have strength all over the pitch."

Windsor is a venue that McNeill knows well having played there many times during his Irish League career, which came after attending university in the United States of America.

He has mixed memories from over the years but is hoping Tuesday’s final will be added to the list he wants to remember.

"I scored a header for Coleraine against Linfield, got beaten in the Irish Cup semi-final with Portadown by Glentoran there and I played in a County Antrim Shield final for Cliftonville there against Linfield and think we got beaten 3-2,” he reflected. “Every time I played against Linfield they were very strong.

"It's a mixed bag of memories but what a facility, stadium and set-up. A lot of my memories from Windsor were with the temporary changing rooms when all of the work was being done.

"The last time I was in it it was unreal and there's been some work done on it even since then.

"It's a great opportunity for people to go and showcase their talents and it's great that they place an emphasis on allowing Intermediate teams to feel special, even if it is a one off occasion.

"For teams like Crumlin Star and Plunkett going into this tomorrow night, this is history. Plunkett have never been in this final before and if we win we will become the first amateur league team to win this twice which is a massive achievement.