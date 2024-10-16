Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ninteen-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles has had a whirlwind week – with back-to-back clean sheets between the posts for Northern Ireland inside four days, a senior international debut and comparisons to Manchester United great David Beckham for his passing range.

One aspect of Tuesday’s five-star 5-0 win over Bulgaria in the Nations League for Northern Ireland was the ability of shot-stopper Charles to kick-start home attacks thanks to composure in possession.

It was an area celebrated by football fans across social media as Charles’ performance proved just another positive on a night to remember in Belfast.

Having been handed his first cap last weekend against Belarus in the behind-closed-doors blank, Sheffield Wednesday’s Charles stepped out for the first time on Tuesday in front of the Green And White Army.

Northern Ireland players - including goalkeeper Pierce Charles - before facing Bulgaria in Belfast during Tuesday's Nations League win. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

A big talking point from Charles ultimately proved irrelevant but had supporters on social media delighted, with one describing ‘the greatest pass I’ve ever seen from a goalkeeper’ as the teenager started a move finished by Dion Charles then ruled out for offside by VAR.

With his brother Shea commanding in midfield, it was a big night for the Charles family.

A selection of social media comments around goalkeeper Charles:

@NItoontoon: Was confident and his distribution with both feet was spot on

@TomJubb1867: I’ve just seen Pierce Charles perform the greatest pass I’ve ever seen from a goalkeeper shame it was offside

@wellbeaten1977: Incredible pass/vision. Between that and Shea Charles absolutely running the game was a good watch that game tonight

@chewielouie80: Check Pierce Charles’s pass in the 94 minute out to right. This cub needs to play again. Passing was unreal tonight. Like have an extra man in defence. BPF good shot stopper. Pierce’s all round distribution was superb

@MarkHouston15: What a performance, Shea Charles immense, Price superb, solid at the back, surely BPF place under threat, Pierce Charles looks so assured for 19, the squad is coming together and a solid window this was, I can feel something brewing come on the GAWA

@_TheNextWave_: The offside goal was one of many brilliant passes made by Pierce Charles tonight. The first attacker; so composed+strategic, w the passing quality off both feet to match. Didn’t have an awful lot to do shot-stopping wise but always looked assertive 2 Intl caps, 2 clean-sheets

@vlcarl1: Pierce Charles. Take a bow. Can see a pass like Beckham could.

@MarkYoung23: That pass from Pierce Charles was absolutely brilliant. Modern goalkeepers really need to have that ability to pass out from the back.