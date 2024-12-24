Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was an afternoon of frustration and “fine lines” for Crusaders boss Declan Caddell – with Jordan Stewart hitting the woodwork on two of the club’s four occasions serving to sum up the story at Shamrock Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third successive Sports Direct Premiership defeat for the Crues arrived off Steven McCullough’s second-half strike in a 1-0 win by Portadown.

But Caddell could only reflect on watching his Crues finish “as the better team” but without any reward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had the better opportunities and hit the woodwork four times then conceded a soft goal to lose the game,” said Caddell. "The two for Jordan Stewart he probably should've scored.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"He's a quality, quality player - that's why we got him into the club.

"And that's why you're more disappointed...if those chances fall to someone else you can see through it.

"But we know the quality Jordan has and you expect him to finish like he does in training week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he was there to get into those positions, he was there to create opportunities for other people.

"But today it just wasn't to be.

"Disappointing...probably different from our last couple of games.

"I felt we shaded it as the better team.

"We kept Portadown at bay the majority of the game, they'd two shots on target I think, including the goal."

Caddell attempted to put into context the positives picked out of a day to forget in terms of strong winds and heavy rain disrupting the flow of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hit the woodwork twice in the first half and twice in the second half,” he said after the game. "The lead-up probably to the goal...for me, Jarlath O'Rourke's fouled in the middle of the pitch, play goes on and we concede off the corner.

"You talk about fine lines, that's fine lines that ultimately cost you three points and a win.

"A little bit of luck...Jordan Stewart takes one of them (two chances that hit the crossbar), never mind the two and it's a different game.

"Unfortunately we haven't got the rub of the green the past two, three games but that always changes.