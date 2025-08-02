Football clubs pay tribute to 'total gentleman' and popular Irish League figure Aaron Moffett following tragic passing

Dollingstown Football Club have paid tribute to Aaron Moffett as “a total gentleman who we will never forget” after confirming his tragic passing on Friday evening.

Moffett served as captain of the Irish League side for 13 years having joined the club from Portadown BBOB, leading them to a host of trophies, including Intermediate Cup glory in 2020.

Having also previously spent time on the books of Loughgall, Moffett announced his retirement in 2021 and took up a role as secretary at his beloved Dollingstown.

The 38-year-old was seriously injured in an accident on the Coolmillish Road while returning from Twelfth demonstrations in Keady, Co Armagh.

Aaron Moffett captained Dollingstown to significant success across 13 years in the role. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

"It is with total sadness that we announce the passing of Aaron Moffett,” Dollingstown posted on social media. “Words simply will never do him justice.

“Moff was simply Mr Dollingstown, loved by all. 13 years as captain of the club, winning countless trophies along the way, he then took up the job of secretary where he played a vital role in the running and progress of the club ever since.

“He was respected and admired by clubs all over the island. We thank each and every one of you for the messages and phone calls of support.

“A total gentleman who we will never forget. We ask for you to keep Lindsey, John, Florence and the whole family circle in your thoughts and prayers. May you rest in peace skipper.”

Local club Portadown also paid tribute to Moffett as a “much loved figure” in Northern Irish football.

“Everyone at Portadown Football Club is deeply saddened to learn this evening of the passing of Aaron Moffett,” the Premiership side posted. “Aaron had strong connections to the club and was a much loved figure in local football.

“We send our love, support and sympathies to his wife Lindsey, his brother in law Chris and all of the family circle.”

Moffett spent two years playing for Mid-Ulster club Portadown BBOB and his former side have remembered him as someone who “touched so many lives”.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we have heard the sad news of Aaron Moffett passing away,” the club posted. “It’s hard to find the right words to express the deep sorrow that will be felt throughout the club.

“Aaron touched so many lives and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

“Please keep Aaron’s wife Lindsey, his parents John & Florence, sister Hannah and rest of his family and loved ones in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Aaron will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

A whole host of Irish League clubs, including the likes of Glenavon, Bangor, H&W Welders, Ballymacash Rangers and Strabane Athletic paid tribute to Moffett, as did the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL), who said: “Everyone at the NI Football League is saddened to learn of the passing of @dollingstownfc secretary Aaron Moffett. Our collective thoughts are with Aaron's family, friends and club at this extremely sad time.”

Tributes for Moffett – and the impact he made – extended far beyond football with deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Emma Little-Pengelly, amongst those offering their condolences.

"I am so deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Aaron after his terrible accident on the 12th July,” she said. “I know the entire community was praying for him, but also his family circle over this difficult time.

“This evening we all hold the entire Moffett and Robinson families and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

"An absolute tragedy, Aaron was so respected and loved by so many. It is a real testimony to him and his character to see the outpouring of grief and all the many poignant reflections on his life and contribution.