Former Ballymena United star credits club ambition after high-profile signings and backs Jim Ervin success

Former Ballymena United star Tony Kane believes old team-mate Jim Ervin is the perfect person to be leading the Sky Blues into an exciting period and has been impressed by their summer transfer business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a busy period for Ervin, who has completed deals to sign Daire O’Connor, David Toure and Joel Thompson with the trio joining the likes of Matthew Clarke as new recruits at The Showgrounds.

Ervin has certainly targeted quality as he looks to take Ballymena to the next level – O’Connor scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in his last Irish League campaign at Glentoran while Clarke won five Premiership titles across a trophy-laden Linfield spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have returned from full-time football in Scotland to bolster Ballymena’s ranks, giving fans cause for optimism ahead of another campaign which kicks off next month with a trip to Glenavon.

Tony Kane and Jim Ervin celebrate together as Ballymena United team-mates. (Photo by Darren Kidd/Presseye)

Kane made 358 appearances during a decade at Ballymena, putting him ninth on the club’s all-time list, and believes recent recruitment shows how ambitious the County Antrim outfit are.

"Last season they got the likes of Ben Kennedy and Patrick McEleney in and now Jim has signed Matthew Clarke and Daire O'Connor,” he said. “They are two great players and great signings.

"Matty won everything with the Blues and is a very solid left-back. I played against him many times and he went over to Scotland and did well last season too, so it's a big coup for Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played against Daire too and he's really energetic, loves to get on the ball and run at people. He has a goal in him too and he will link up well with the likes of Kennedy and McEleney.

"It shows how ambitious the club are and they are making really big signings.”

With high-profile arrivals comes increased expectations, but Kane believes former team-mate Ervin, who enjoyed tremendous success during his own playing career at Linfield, is more than up to the task, especially considering he signed a full-time contract earlier this year.

"When Jim was making phone calls to people they'll be very aware of who he is with the pedigree he has,” added Kane. “He's a great fella and if he was ringing me it would be very hard to turn down because he'll really convince you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now he's going into a full-time role he has more time on his hands, he can look through the academy and see what he wants to do there.

"He has more time to analyse players, look at matches and be better prepared for a Saturday.