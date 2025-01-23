Former Celtic and Derry City midfielder 'can’t wait to pull on the Glentoran jersey' after joining from Larne for undisclosed fee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Devine admits he’s delighted to bring “proven performer” Joe Thomson to Glentoran after the Scottish star joined for an undisclosed fee from Larne.

Former Celtic midfielder Thomson previously worked with Devine at League of Ireland outfit Derry City before joining Larne in 2023, where he won two Premiership titles and helped the Inver Reds create history by qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, starting in five of their six League Phase matches.

Thomson was on the opposing side in Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield final at Seaview as the Glens collected their first trophy in almost five years with victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The 28-year-old brings significant experience to The Oval having played in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic and also starred in a spell at Dunfermline Athletic.

Glentoran have announced the signing of midfielder Joe Thomson from Larne for an undisclosed fee. (Photo by RICHARD TRAINOR PHOTOGRAPHY/Glentoran FC)

It was reported earlier this month that Thomson had signed a pre-contract with Glentoran to join them this summer, but just like Levi Ives who was announced as a new Coleraine player on Thursday, he’ll now make an immediate switch to East Belfast from Inver Park.

He joins Shane McEleney, Ciaran Coll and Christie Pattisson as January arrivals and could make his club debut in Saturday’s Premiership trip to Loughgall.

“I’m thrilled to finally bring Joe Thomson to Glentoran,” said Devine. “He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time and worked with previously at Derry City.

"Joe is a proven performer with significant domestic and European experience. His blend of quality, tenacity and creativity makes him an outstanding box-to-box midfielder capable of influencing games at both ends of the pitch.

“His arrival bolsters an already competitive midfield group featuring (Fuad) Sule, (James) Singleton, (Cammy) Palmer, (James) Douglas, (Charlie) Lindsay and (Finley) Thorndike, adding both depth and quality to a crucial area of the team.

"His big-game experience and leadership on the pitch will be invaluable as we push for success in the second half of the season.”

Thomson added: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Glentoran.

"I’ve always enjoyed playing at the BetMcLean Oval, the atmosphere here is second to none. As an opposition player, it was always a challenge, and I can’t wait to experience that incredible support as a home player.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with how Declan Devine and his coaching staff have built such a strong, competitive squad in such a short time.

"The style of football they play suits me perfectly, and after meeting the team, I can sense a real buzz, professionalism and ambition throughout the club. I’m excited to get started and contribute to the team’s success.

“Having worked with Declan at Derry City, I know the high standards he sets and the vision he has for Glentoran.

"I’m determined to help the team push forward, compete for more silverware, and hopefully bring league titles and European football back to this club.

“To the fans, I can’t wait to pull on the Glentoran jersey, give everything I have on the pitch, and play my part in bringing more success to the club.”

Sporting Director Paul Millar said: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe Thomson to Glentoran and thank Larne for their professionalism in completing this deal.

"Joe was a highly sought-after player and securing his signature despite stiff competition is a testament to the ambition of Glentoran.

“Joe will not only make an immediate impact but also play a key role in the long-term future of Glentoran.

"This signing is another step towards building a squad capable of consistently challenging for titles and achieving success across all competitions.

“Ali and Declan’s vision is clear: to win leagues, lift trophies, and return a club of Glentoran’s stature to the pinnacle of local football.