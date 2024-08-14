Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic youngster Ben Wylie is determined to put his “name back on the map” after joining Portadown from Cliftonville.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Linfield before securing his switch to Celtic Park, spending three years with the Glasgow giants, during which time he enjoyed loan spells at Ballymena United and Airdrieonians.

Wylie departed Scotland for Sweden in 2023, working under former Ports striker Thomas Stewart at Ytterhogdals and returned home with Cliftonville in January.

He made two Premiership appearances for Jim Magilton’s side last season and also played his part off the bench in both legs of the Reds’ recent UEFA Conference League second qualifying round defeat to Latvian outfit FK Auda.

Wylie wasn’t involved on Sunday as his now former club defeated his new one 1-0 at Solitude thanks to Ryan Curran’s first-half strike and admits this season is a crucial one for him.

"I’m proud to be a part of a massive club,” he told the club’s website. “We have a great squad and are looking to maximise the potential within the squad and have a really good season collectively and personally. It’s a really important season for me personally as it’s a massive opportunity to put my name back on the map.”

On Wylie’s signing, Ports manager Niall Currie said: “I’m delighted to get Ben on board. He’s a young lad with undoubted talent and has a great pedigree after spending his younger years at Glasgow Celtic under Brendan Rodgers and also being part of the Northern Ireland International set up.

“He’s another young talent we feel we can evolve into a top end player and we’re very excited to have him with everything now in his own hands and we’re here to give him that platform that he wants. A big thank you to Jim Magilton & Kieran Harding at Cliftonville for their co-operation in Ben making the move to Portadown.”