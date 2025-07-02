Former Cliftonville and Glentoran ace 'can't wait to get started' after coaching appointment at Irish League club
Caldwell enjoyed a successful playing career which included winning two Premiership titles during his time with the Reds while he also had spells at Larne and Glenavon.
He moved into management with Amateur League outfit Crumlin United, leading them to Clarence Cup glory before taking up an assistant role to Barry Gray at Newry City.
The 35-year-old is now back in the dugout and will lead Ballymena’s reserve side in the U20 Premiership, playing an important part in developing talent for Jim Ervin’s senior squad in what is an exciting time at The Showgrounds with the likes of Matthew Clarke, Daire O’Connor and David Toure all arriving this summer.
"It'll be trying to get a blend of can we be competitive in games, in the Steel and Sons Cup and in Intermediate cups,” said Caldwell. “Also can we be competitive in our own league and develop players that ultimately can go on and play for the first team here."
He also posted on social media: “Delighted. Can’t wait to get started!”.
Ervin has shown a willingness to provide youth with a senior opportunity since his appointment in 2023 with the likes of teenagers James Hood and Luke Hawe, who signed a multi-year deal with Southampton ahead of next season, starring last term.
