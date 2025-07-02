Former Cliftonville and Glentoran ace 'can't wait to get started' after coaching appointment at Irish League club

Former Cliftonville and Glentoran midfielder Ciaran Caldwell admits he “can’t wait to get started” after being appointed manager of Ballymena United’s U20 side.

Caldwell enjoyed a successful playing career which included winning two Premiership titles during his time with the Reds while he also had spells at Larne and Glenavon.

He moved into management with Amateur League outfit Crumlin United, leading them to Clarence Cup glory before taking up an assistant role to Barry Gray at Newry City.

The 35-year-old is now back in the dugout and will lead Ballymena’s reserve side in the U20 Premiership, playing an important part in developing talent for Jim Ervin’s senior squad in what is an exciting time at The Showgrounds with the likes of Matthew Clarke, Daire O’Connor and David Toure all arriving this summer.

Ballymena United have confirmed Ciaran Caldwell as their new U20 manager. (Photo by Ballymena United FC)

"It'll be trying to get a blend of can we be competitive in games, in the Steel and Sons Cup and in Intermediate cups,” said Caldwell. “Also can we be competitive in our own league and develop players that ultimately can go on and play for the first team here."

He also posted on social media: “Delighted. Can’t wait to get started!”.