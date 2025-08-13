Former Cliftonville and Glentoran star makes Irish League transfer

Former Cliftonville and Glentoran winger Jamie McDonagh has joined Premier Intermediate League outfit Oxford Sunnyside.

McDonagh departed Portadown this summer after spending the latter part of last season on loan at Championship winners Bangor, making six league appearances for Lee Feeney’s side.

He becomes the latest former Premiership star to join Sunnyside with the likes of Adam Salley and Ciaran O’Connor plying their trade at Knockramer Park in Northern Ireland’s third-tier.

The 29-year-old has already made his debut, starting in Tuesday’s 5-1 BetMcLean Cup defeat to Ballymacash Rangers.

Jamie McDonagh celebrates scoring for Cliftonville in 2022. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

McDonagh, who previously spent time on the books of Sheffield United and enjoyed loan spells with Glenavon and Newry City, shone during the early stages of his time at Solitude and helped Paddy McLaughlin’s side lift the 2021/22 BetMcLean Cup crown.

He has also been on the books of Greenock Morton, Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

Explaining the decision to place McDonagh on the transfer list in December, Portadown boss Niall Currie told the club’s website: "In regards to Jamie McDonagh, we had such high hopes for him but there comes a time when we have to look out for the player also.

"It’s best Jamie goes and plays regularly to get his career back going again which we thought would be here but with a few injuries this has hampered him and us a lot but he’s now injury free and we agree he just needs to play regularly now.”

Oxford Sunnyside were beaten 4-2 by fellow Premier Intermediate League club Lisburn Distillery in the Irish Cup’s opening round on Saturday and suffered BetMcLean Cup elimination at the hands of Ballymacash.