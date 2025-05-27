New Glenavon first team coach Declan O’Hara admits it’s a “big honour” to be working with Paddy McLaughlin once again at the Lurgan Blues.

O’Hara, who spent time on the books of Coleraine, Cliftonville, Donegal Celtic and Bangor during his Irish League playing career, was part of McLaughlin’s backroom staff during his previous role at the Reds before the current Glenavon chief departed for Derry City.

The 42-year-old has since played a key role in developing the next generation of stars at Solitude, but will step back into the senior environment at Mourneview Park following Marty McCann’s exit earlier this month.

O’Hara will work alongside McLaughlin and Colin Coates – the trio won a League Cup crown together in 2022 with the latter still playing – and admits it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Declan O'Hara has been appointed first team coach at Glenavon. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

“He is a quality manager and a quality person,” said O’Hara on McLaughlin. “It was a real privilege to be part of his coaching team first time round, and it is an equally big honour to be involved again.

"He, like me, is an honest football man who wants the very best for his club.

"I can assure all Glenavon supporters that we will work hard on every training night to make sure that the players are as well prepared for the next match as they can be and we will do everything on a Saturday afternoon to be successful.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to link up with Paddy again and return to senior football.

"I have been working with the Cliftonville Academy and have thoroughly enjoyed that, but the lure of coaching at first team level was too attractive to turn down.”

Coates has received high praise since transitioning into coaching following a successful playing career which included winning 11 senior honours and six appearances for Northern Ireland.

“It goes without saying that he has been one of the league’s very best players of the last two decades,” added O’Hara. “He has lots of good ideas.

"We worked well together before. I am sure we will again.”

McLaughlin was appointed Glenavon boss in November following Stephen McDonnell’s departure and won nine of his 21 Premiership matches as the Lurgan Blues steered well clear of any relegation threat.

Having worked alongside O’Hara before, McLaughlin is confident he will have a significant impact in Lurgan.

“Declan is a great addition,” he said. “He was a top player and is a top coach.

"He has a wealth of experience and knows the game inside out. He understands how I operate and what I expect.

"He is someone I can trust completely. That is important. He is also excellent dealing with players in both good and bad situations.