Former Cliftonville star set to join Welsh champions after six-figure fee accepted

Former Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson is set to join Welsh champions TNS from Airdrie after a reported £200,000 transfer fee was accepted by the Scottish Championship outfit.

Ex-Northern Ireland youth international Wilson spent one season at Solitude after returning home from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 and made an instant impact, scoring 18 Premiership goals alongside helping the Reds seal Irish Cup glory.

The 23-year-old moved to Scotland upon the expiry of his contract at Cliftonville and impressed last term, netting 10 times in 36 league appearances for a side that only preserved their Championship status via the play-offs while his tally stood at 17 across all competitions.

Wilson, who also spent time at Coleraine as a youngster, now looks set to take a step onto the European stage with dominant Welsh outfit TNS – they’ve won 16 top-flight titles since 2005 and collected their fourth on the trot last season.

Former Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson enjoyed a superb season at Solitude. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Sky Sports News report that TNS have had a six-figure bid accepted as they look to bolster their squad ahead of Champions League qualifying this summer after banking millions from last season’s Conference League exploits.

Just like Larne in Northern Ireland, TNS created history by becoming the first team from Wales to reach the Conference League, enjoying fixtures against the likes of Italian giants Fiorentina and Panathinaikos, and finished in 32nd – two spots higher than the Inver Reds on goal difference.

Wilson is set to join former Irish League star Josh Daniels at TNS and during his time with Cliftonville, the striker earned plaudits from manager Jim Magilton.

"Ben just goes about his business,” said Magilton in November 2023. “He has always been clinical.

"Even as a boy he had that real edge and quality, and ice running through his veins when he gets an opportunity to score a goal...create an opportunity for him inside the box and he will score.

"The hardest thing to do in football is score goals. So if you have someone who can do that in a really competitive league, and given his age, he will draw attention.