Former Newry City manager Gary Boyle believes John McGovern is the “perfect role model” for young players coming through the Irish League ranks and has backed him to thrive after sealing a move into full-time football with Shamrock Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boyle was part of Darren Mullen’s backroom staff when a 16-year-old McGovern burst onto the scene at Newry and the talented striker made over 100 appearances at The Showgrounds before joining Dungannon Swifts last summer.

McGovern spent six months on the sidelines in 2023 after suffering a serious ankle injury and was working his way back to full fitness in the final stages of Boyle’s managerial tenure after he’d replaced Mullen in the Newry dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 22, McGovern has taken the next step on his journey after netting 20 times for the Swifts last term, including in their historic Irish Cup final triumph over Cliftonville at Windsor Park, with a move to League of Ireland powerhouse Rovers.

John McGovern scored 20 goals for Dungannon Swifts last season. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Led by Stephen Bradley, the Dublin-based outfit won four consecutive Premier Division crowns before losing out to Shelbourne in 2024 and once again sit top of the pile this season after enjoying a dream run to the Conference League knockout stages.

Boyle is delighted to see his former charge thriving once again and has full confidence he can take this new chapter in his stride.

"Without question, he’s one of the most talented young players I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” said Boyle. “There’s no surprise to me that he has gone on to achieve what he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John is a perfect role model for any young player coming through. His career started really, really well and he had some setbacks in terms of his injury, but his dedication meant he almost had a target to get back quicker than what the physio suggested.

"His determination to do that and play at a level where he has exceeded what he has done before is testament to the work that he has put in.

"He’s had a very successful career already and I’ve no doubt he will continue to grow into a better player.

"He has all the attributes and ability to thrive in a full-time environment and I’ve no doubt that he will do well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGovern played a key role for Dungannon last term as they recorded the club’s joint-best Premiership finish of fourth – only three players could better his tally of 13 league goals – alongside netting five times on their magical Irish Cup run.

Boyle always knew McGovern had the ability to succeed and believes Swifts chief Rodney McAree deserves immense credit for his role in the Northern Ireland youth international’s development.

"John has been brilliant,” added Boyle. “I coached him for a long time and I keep in touch with John and his family.

"He has been super.

"In my time as manager of Newry, potentially if I had a fit and flying John McGovern then results may have been slightly different, but he was injured unfortunately and only played in a couple of matches in my time as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John’s ability was never in question and it was just a matter of him getting to a place again where he felt confident in his body and then the football would come back to him no problem.