Former Glenavon teenager making most of 'fresh start' with superb Irish League form

Cohen Henderson’s tough decision to leave Glenavon in January as he sought more senior minutes is certainly paying off with the teenager shining at Oxford Sunnyside.

Having made his Lurgan Blues debut in April 2023 at the age of 16 against Dungannon Swifts, Henderson became the first player to progress through from Glenavon’s U10s to the first team – an achievement hailed by then-boss Gary Hamilton.

Henderson scored his first goal a matter of weeks later in a win over Carrick Rangers and racked up another 18 league appearances last season, but after loan moves to Annagh United and Banbridge Town, the 18-year-old decided it was time for a fresh start.

With Premier Intermediate League newcomers Sunnyside just a stone’s throw away and having previously spent time there as a child, Henderson joined the Knockramer Park outfit earlier this year and has hit the ground running, netting seven times in 11 appearances to date.

Cohen Henderson picking up a Man of the Match award after impressing for Oxford Sunnyside. (Photo by Oxford Sunnyside)

He played a part in all three goals during Saturday’s 3-0 win over league leaders Warrenpoint Town, scoring a brace for the second consecutive week after striking twice against Lisburn Distillery, and Henderson is feeling at home.

"I'm over the moon,” he said. “I had a rough period with a few loan moves that didn't work out and I felt all I needed was a fresh start.

"The best place to do that was a club that is five minutes away from the front door and I actually played here at underage level too for a few years. It's a great club which is going places.

"It's the most I've enjoyed playing in a long time. Since Gary Hamilton left Glenavon, that's when it went downhill for me as such.

"Being a young player, it's all about getting that game time and developing. That's all I really needed to kick on...I wanted more minutes, a fresh start and a clean slate, which is what the club has given me."

Having made appearances last season against the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and Larne, it’s not easy for a young player to give up the potential chance to play in Northern Ireland’s top-flight, but Henderson’s brave call has paid dividends.

"It was a decision that I thought about for months and I couldn't really make up my mind,” he added. “I loved every minute of playing at Glenavon in front of big crowds and in big stadiums.

"You can't beat getting to go to play at Windsor Park and playing against the likes of Cliftonville and Glentoran. It was really tough to leave but I felt it was the right move for my career.

"Younger players want to be in and around that top level, but it might not always be the best thing for your personal development.

"It's just about getting used to the physicality of the Irish League...I'm getting used to getting kicked! That goes a long way and it has helped me a lot moving to the club."

Henderson doesn’t have to look too far for the perfect example as his dad Ryan played in the Premiership for Ards, Donegal Celtic and Linfield, who he also represented on the European stage.

"My dad has set the standard in the household and now I'm just trying to follow in his footsteps!" added Henderson. “He has helped me throughout my career and has given me advice along the way.

"He plays a really big part. I wouldn't do anything without asking him or him knowing about it, he's the first person I go to if I need help."

He also has a role model in Peter McCann, who won the Irish League title at Portadown after returning home from Blackburn Rovers and is still playing for Oxford Sunnyside at 43.

"Peter's quality both on and off the pitch,” said Henderson. “The way he carries himself, he's a complete role model.

"He's still in incredible shape. There aren't many better people to look up to than Peter.