Former Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says he’s looking forward to “achieving memorable milestones” after being confirmed as new boss at League of Ireland First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers.

The 50-year-old, who won the 2019/20 Irish Cup with the Glens, was most recently assistant manager of the Qatar national team and also spent time in the staff of both Iran, including at the 2018 World Cup under former Real Madrid chief Carlos Queiroz, and Colombia.

McDermott was appointed Glentoran boss in March 2019 and spent almost four years in the role, stepping down in January 2023 to be replaced by Rodney McAree after a dismal run of just one win in their previous 10 Premiership matches, but remained on the club’s board.

In total, McDermott took charge of 158 matches across competitions during his time at The Oval, winning 92 and drawing 32 of them.

Mick McDermott has been appointed head coach of Cobh Ramblers. (Photo by Cobh Ramblers)

He’ll now take over as head coach of Cobh Ramblers – a club famous for giving Manchester United legend Roy Keane his start in senior football before moving to Nottingham Forest in 1990 – and will hope to improve their fortunes after an eighth-placed league finish last term.

“From my first interactions with the club and community, I sensed something special,” McDermott told the club’s website. “I look forward to building a talented squad that will make the town proud and achieving memorable milestones for the Cobh community.

"I’m excited to work alongside a fantastic ownership group, a committed Board, and the dedicated players and staff combined with the volunteers who make this Club so unique.”

Club Chairman Bill O’Leary added: “Michael’s appointment reflects our ambition to bring world-class knowledge to our club. His track record at international and club levels speaks for itself, and we are confident his expertise will elevate Cobh Ramblers.”

Paul Francis, Founder and CEO of FC32, the club’s ownership group, said: “Michael has demonstrated his ability to deliver results in the most competitive environments.

"His understanding of modern football methodologies and commitment to player development align perfectly with the club’s vision for sustained success.”

McDermott’s coaching career began in the United States with the Connecticut Wolves before holding positions at some of Asia’s biggest clubs in Al Ain FC, Esteghlal FC and Al Nasr FC and then moved into the international arena.