Former Irish League defender backed to 'show his undoubted potential' after joining Scottish Championship club
As reported by the News Letter in May, County were amongst the contenders to acquire O’Sullivan’s services – alongside the likes of Dundee United and St Mirren – after an impressive spell in the Irish League with the Lurgan Blues.
It’s understood Northampton Town and Leyton Orient both enquired about the 21-year-old while he also had interest from Scandinavia before opting to join the Staggies.
County looked to the Irish League last summer when signing striker Ronan Hale from Cliftonville with the Northern Ireland international scoring 18 goals in all competitions during his maiden season in Scotland, but Cowie’s side still suffered relegation after losing in a play-off to Livingston.
Having came through the academy ranks at Bohemians, O’Sullivan has amassed significant senior experience, already playing 100 league matches across spells with Wexford, Bray and Glenavon.
O’Sullivan was offered a new contract by the County Armagh outfit towards the end of last season alongside David Toure, who has since joined Ballymena United.
He has now been confirmed as a County player and Cowie believes it could provide the perfect platform for O’Sullivan to showcase his quality.
‘We are delighted to bring Len to our club,” said Cowie. “With George Harmon leaving and Josh Reid currently recovering from surgery, signing a left back was our priority.
"Len arrives on the back of a fantastic season with Glenavon and we are really excited to work with him and give him the opportunity to show his undoubted potential.”
