Former Irish League star pinpoints Dungannon Swifts ace who could cause Cliftonville 'absolute nightmare' in Irish Cup final

Former Dungannon Swifts star Shane McCabe feels striker John McGovern has the potential to cause Cliftonville an “absolute nightmare” in Saturday’s Irish Cup final showdown.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a dream maiden season at Stangmore Park following last summer’s move from Newry City, bringing his goal tally to 19 by scoring the winner in a weekend triumph over Crusaders which helped seal Dungannon’s joint-highest Premiership finish.

McGovern has also played a key role as the County Tyrone outfit reached just their second Irish Cup final, netting twice in a fifth round success over Rathfriland Rangers and another two as Rodney McAree’s side defeated Carrick Rangers in the quarter-finals.

Former Northern Ireland youth international McGovern has formed a potent partnership with Andrew Mitchell, who has scored 15 times across all competitions, and reportedly attracted strong interest from the likes of Shamrock Rovers and Coleraine.

Dungannon's John McGovern has scored 19 goals across all competitions this season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

McGovern is one of many Dungannon stars that have shone this term with Adam Glenny named in NIFWA’s Team of the Year alongside Gael Bigirimana, who has also been shortlisted for Player of the Year honours.

McCabe was part of the last Dungannon team to reach an Irish Cup final in 2007 and feels McAree’s men have the quality to hurt reigning champions Cliftonville.

"John McGovern is an absolute nightmare,” said McCabe. “He has a fantastic physique, gets himself in the right areas, can run channels, can bully defenders - the only thing he can improve on is link-up play.

"If he does that then you have one hell of a player.

"There's sprinkles of quality all over the place - Leo Alves, Kealan Dillon, James Knowles, Gael Bigirimana, Steven Scott, Adam Glenny, what a player he is. He's unbelievable and can even go into midfield.

"The fluidity of what I've watched with Dungannon is brilliant and I've loved watching them. I enjoy watching Cliftonville too and it's going to be a game for the football purist."

The achievements of McAree’s team this term has sparked friendly debate over which Dungannon side can claim they are top of the pile, and while McCabe feels it’s still a contest at the moment, he concedes victory on Saturday would leave a clear winner.

"That's a very hard question to answer!" he laughed. “If they win the Irish Cup then they can definitely take claim to being the best team in Dungannon's history, no doubt about that.

"The way it lies now, we could hold our own with the Setanta Cup and European journeys.

"We missed out to Linfield, but I really hope this Dungannon side can make that claim of being the best team ever and it would be brilliant.