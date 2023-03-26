​Following a playing career that has brought him to the likes of Dergview, Linfield Swifts, Institute under the management of Liam Beckett and onto Ballinamallard where he enjoyed four seasons in the top-flight, Campbell is now serving as player-manager at Kesh, who sit fourth in Fermanagh & Western Division One.

His men hosted bottom club Derrychara United at the weekend and the writing was on the wall very early as Josh Flack scored within the first minute of the match.

Eight more goals followed before half-time and with the score sitting at 20-0 heading into the 75th minute, both teams agreed with the referee that they had seen enough.

Ryan Campbell during his time with Ballinamallard United

Striker Daniel Wilson netted five times, 17-year-old Jack Beatty grabbed four after being introduced as a half-time substitute, Flack grabbed a hat-trick – as did Lee Walker – Nathan Cashel scored twice, Kyle Malone popped up with two and boss Campbell even got in on the action.

It brought memories flooding back for Campbell of a time when he was on the other side at Shamrock Park in September 2013 with nine-men Mallards suffering the heaviest Irish League defeat for 47 years.

Eight of Portadown’s 11 goals were scored in the final 25 minutes and Campbell admits it was hard to enjoy their weekend win after a certain point.

"I know what they were going through and that it's not nice, but that's (the Portadown loss) the only time it has been anywhere close to it (in my career),” he said. "A right few of the goals were great and you're just thinking everything we're hitting here is going in.

"They kicked off and we got the ball and scored within the first two minutes and I thought this is going to be a bit easier here. Every time we attacked we seemed to score.

"It was 9-0 at half-time and we put two or three over the bar so it could have been more.

"I made a few changes at half-time and told the boys to try and play it about a bit but those that came on wanted to get involved too! There was no taking the foot off the gas at all.

"When it passed the 70 minute mark I said to the ref we were happy enough.

"The first-half was enjoyable because I was telling them at the start that this was going to be one of our easier games but lets get two or three early goals and we can sit back and enjoy our football.

“Thankfully we scored in the first minute and then they were able to stroke it about and play.

"That's probably why we scored so many because the players were relaxed and the football was so fluent.

"It was pleasing to see but I've been on the receiving end of that myself and it definitely isn't nice.”

Despite now being in his forties, striker Campbell hasn’t slowed down even a little bit and has scored 21 goals in 19 league games this season while balancing his playing duties with running the show.

He has no intention of hanging up his boots anytime soon either – and why would he?

"I'm still loving it,” he added. “I took over as player-manager four games into the season so it has been all good and I'm really enjoying it.

"We have a good squad and it's a great club to be involved with. I feel fit enough so I will go as long as I can.

"Everything is going good at the minute and have no real thoughts (of retiring) yet. As long as my legs keep me ticking over!

"It (management) was always something I wanted to do but I wasn't expecting it to be as soon.

"I was still playing and going strong scoring plenty last season.

"I thought I had one or two seasons left in me so I'll keep going and look at things then but with the way things happened with the previous manager they were on the lookout for a manager because I was more of a senior player and they liked the way I was with the younger players and they approached me.

"I had a two-hour meeting with the committee and they were happy enough to go ahead with it and I was happy to give it a go. I'm happy I did.

"At the start it took a while to get used to being a striker and a manager.

"I'm settled now, know the players and know which ones you need to hug and which ones you need to shout at!”

Campbell helped Ballinamallard finish fifth in the 2012/13 season, competing in the Setanta Cup the following year, and he’s looking to pass on that experience to the younger crop at Kesh.

"It was a great experience,” he reflected. “The first year was the best when we finished in the top-six and had a real good season.

"We played in the Setanta Cup and all which was great and I have a lot of good memories.

"That's why the club wanted me to take over because they knew I had the experience and have the respect for local football.

"They thought it was good for the younger lads to look up to and that's a big reason why they wanted me in to keep the younger boys at the club.