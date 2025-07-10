Former Irish League teenager 'just wants to get better' after signing new Everton contract

Former Irish League youngster Jack Patterson continues to impress at Premier League giants Everton and has now been rewarded with a new two-year contract by the Toffees.

Ballyclare native Patterson remains the second-youngest player to make a Premiership appearance over the past 16 seasons after coming off the bench for Crusaders aged 15 years and 78 days against Warrenpoint Town in January 2021.

In total, Northern Ireland youth international Patterson made four league outings for the Crues under Stephen Baxter, including starting in their final pre-split fixture of the 2021/22 season – a 4-2 win at Dungannon Swifts – before moving to Everton a matter of months later.

The 19-year-old quickly progressed into their U21 side and was a mainstay in Premier League Two last term, providing four assists from midfield across 18 appearances.

Jack Patterson in action for Everton's U21s last season. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Patterson also had an opportunity to come up against senior opposition after starting in an EFL Trophy showdown against League One outfit Stockport County.

“I’m very glad I’ve been given the chance to sign a new deal,” Patterson told Everton’s website after signing his new contract. “I’ve got another two years to try to prove myself to get another one.

“I just want to get better at football. If I get better, I’ll get the opportunity to move up and really push myself.

“I can’t wait for the new season. I think we’ve got a really good squad, especially with all the scholars who have moved up.

“I think we’ve got a real chance of pushing on and finishing near the top of the table.”

Patterson is already back in pre-season training as Everton’s U21 squad, which also includes former Linfield striker Braiden Graham, step up their preparations for next season’s campaign.

"The first half-day was very tough," added Patterson. "We got put through our paces but there's nothing better than the feeling after a tough session, you feel better.

"It was tough – but we're all looking forward to the rest of it and getting it done so we're in the best shape for what's ahead."

Patterson signed a maiden three-year professional contract at Goodison Park in October 2022 after impressing for Everton’s U18s.

“To get a professional contract as a footballer is every young boy’s dream,” he told the club’s website at the time. “It means so much to me, my family, and everyone back in my hometown of Ballyclare.

“I’ve settled in very well ever since I joined Everton in the summer. From day one, the players have really taken me in. It feels like I’ve been here for years.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Leighton Baines. He’s a very humble and down-to-earth person. He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in football and I love playing for him.