Former Larne and Portadown striker looking to achieve 'great things' after making Irish League move
Igiehon first arrived in the Irish League with Larne in 2018 after a spell at Sligo Rovers and has since been on the books of Dergview, Ards, Dundela, the Ports and Ballymacash.
The 31-year-old made 11 Premiership appearances during his time at Shamrock Park having joined in January 2023, scoring once in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Newry City.
Igiehon has spent the past two seasons in Northern Ireland’s third-tier with Ballymacash, scoring 26 goals throughout his maiden campaign and followed it up with another 29 across all competitions last term.
His arrival represents a major boost for Distillery, who have won six top-flight league titles alongside 12 Irish Cups throughout their history.
Distillery also celebrated League Cup success in 2011 and were last in the Premiership in 2012/13 before falling down the Irish League pyramid, spending the past nine years in the PIL.
"It’s a massive club with great history,” Igiehon told the club’s media channel. “I’m looking forward to the season and doing great things here.
"It’s a big club, it’s as simple as that. You always want to play as high up as possible for the biggest club and Distillery was available.
"I hope God blesses me this season, that’s all I hope. Everything else will follow – we keep working hard and see what happens.”
Former Ballyclare Comrades boss Stephen Hughes will be entering his first full season in charge of Distillery next term after taking over from ex-Cliftonville midfielder Barry Johnston.
Fra Brennan, who previously spent time on the books of Dungannon Swifts, Cliftonville, Portadown and Loughgall, is serving as Hughes’ assistant and Igiehon admits his former Ballymacash team-mate played an important role in his transfer.
"The manager and I had a nice conversation and I also spoke to a good friend of mine, Fra, who is part of the management team and he helped me to understand the idea for the club and focus for the season,” added Igiehon. “He helped me buy in to the project here and that really excites me.
"I’m looking forward to another season and I hope we do really well.”
