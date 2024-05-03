Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stafford was part of three Irish Cup final squads at the Blues, starting in the memorable 2016/17 victory over Coleraine, and also won four Premiership titles while providing fans with some of their finest European memories, scoring in consecutive weeks against Sutjeska Niksic and their famous 3-2 win at home to Qarabag as they reached the Europa League qualifying play-off round in 2019.

Now back at Ballinamallard – the club which he came through the ranks at – as assistant manager to Tommy Canning, Stafford has officially called time on his playing days with a knee injury limiting him to just seven Championship appearances this season.

"That was my last season playing - I'm finished now,” he said. "I miss playing. There are people when they retire that say they don't miss playing, but I do because I loved the competitiveness of it.

"You can't go on forever and you see at the end of every season more and more guys retiring. I was lucky to play for as long as I did so I can't have too many complaints.

"It's hurtful that it's through injury with my knee letting me down. I was lucky to get as long as I did with the knee because it was a problem I had throughout my career - I had that knee operated on when I was 18 and it would swell up a lot which made me have to curb my training.

"I was lucky to get what I did out of it but it's still annoying that it has put an end to my career because I still feel as if I could offer something, but I want to be fit to do things after football. Now with coaching, I want to be fit to serve balls and not be totally unable.

"It was the right time to call it. I'm very, very fortunate and thankful for the career I had."

Stafford became a fans favourite during his six-year stay at Linfield and thoroughly enjoyed being thrown into the cauldron of pressure and expectation that comes with wearing the famous blue shirt.

"Initially it was new and strange to me, but I always maintain that since I left Linfield and didn't have the pressure, I lost my edge totally,” he added. “With Linfield there's always that edge and the game always means something.

"I really enjoyed that pressure and I think it really helped sharpen me up. It gave me an edge and it helped get the best out of me.

"There are other players that it doesn't work for, but you'll never know if you're one of those players or not until you're in it - when the dark days come after a couple of bad results and the pressure is on to win.

"That's when you know if you're ready for the pressure or not. I was in a great changing room who helped each other deal with that pressure and we more often than not performed."

Stafford was placed in temporary charge of the ‘Mallards following Harry McConkey’s departure in October and won three consecutive matches before handing over to Canning.

The pair produced an impressive run of results – they were the Championship’s form in the early stages of 2024 – and Stafford is now determined to help give the club’s young stars an opportunity, just like the one he was afforded almost 20 years ago.

"I'm very passionate about the young players at the club,” he said. “I was given an opportunity as a young player and I'm keen to get as many of them up to first team standard as I can.

"It's a challenging time for where we are located at Ballinamallard because a lot of the clubs on the east side of the country can go and get players from big clubs on loan and attract the younger players. You also have players who are dropping down and don't want to travel as much so it's very difficult to bring in players logistically.