"Technically he is as good as I've ever been around in terms of the young boys and he's starting to develop into a top class player."

Twenty-four hours after Daniel Ballard scored Sunderland’s winner to take them one step closer to Premier League promotion, there was further play-off joy for Northern Ireland internationals as Ethan Galbraith netted a decisive penalty to set up Leyton Orient’s trip to Wembley.

Former Linfield youngster Galbraith, who departed the Blues for Premier League giants Manchester United in 2017, has been one of Orient’s standout stars in League One this season, racking up six goals and seven assists in 41 appearances.

The 24-year-old provided Ollie O’Neill’s early opener at Edgeley Park on Wednesday evening and held his nerve in the penalty shootout to strike home the winning spot-kick.

There was further Northern Irish representation in the Orient side as Jamie Donley, who made his international debut in March, also started.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Donley was named the club’s Player of the Year earlier this month after scoring eight goals and providing a further 10 assists – the most in League One – during a breakthrough campaign.

Glengormley native Galbraith made one senior appearance for United during his time at Old Trafford and enjoyed loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before joining Orient in 2023.

He has taken his game to another level at Brisbane Road with Swansea City reportedly seeing a £1million bid rejected in January while manager Richie Wellens believes Galbraith has the potential to play at the highest level.

“He is a Premier League player in the making and younger players who watch him can see how strong he is in his running,” said Wellens earlier this season. "He’s unbelievable and he’s brilliant.

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Players of Leyton Orient celebrate after Ethan Galbraith of Leyton Orient (not pictured) scores his side's fourth and decisive penalty during the penalty shoot out in the Sky Bet League One Play Off Semi Final Second Leg match between Stockport and Leyton Orient at Edgeley Park on May 14, 2025 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"We’ve got loads of young players that should be watching him and going ‘he’s intense there, he’s always running, he’s always at it’.”

Galbraith was once dubbed “our little Xavi or Iniesta” by former Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough while he also received high praise from international legends David Healy and Jim Magilton for his performance in March’s draw against Switzerland.

"Knowing him from he was 14 or 15, he has a wee bit of Steve Davis about him,” Healy told BBC. “He sees the picture, can handle the ball and part of his development at Man United would have been dealing with the ball.

"When he lands on the ball, physically he isn't 100 per cent there just yet, but he sees clever passes, uses his body well...there were one or two of his performances I'm sure Northern Ireland supporters would have seen at U21 level which were exceptional.”

Current Cliftonville boss Magilton played a key role in helping develop the likes of Galbraith during his time as Irish FA Elite Performance Director.

"He's magical, I've always been a huge fan,” said Magilton. “David and I watched him growing up at underage groups and he was this magnificent young player with so much technical ability.

"When you go to a club like Manchester United, sometimes you can get eaten up, but to see him now on the international stage and to have the confidence to go and do what he's doing, he's a fantastic footballer.