Former Linfield youngster Ruairi McConville is set to lead Northern Ireland into this summer’s U19 European Championships on home soil and admits he’s “learning so much” from manager - and international legend – Gareth McAuley.

McConville progressed through the ranks at Windsor Park before securing a move to Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 and has since developed into an established member of their U21 squad, playing 15 times in Premier League 2 last season while captaining against West Brom and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old scored against United’s youngsters during their 1-1 draw in April and also played in victories against Chelsea and Liverpool.

As centre-back McConville continues to make great strides, he couldn’t ask for many better role models than his current international boss with McAuley spending seven seasons in the Premier League at West Brom during a distinguished playing career that also included representing Northern Ireland on 80 occasions.

Ruairi McConville made the move from Linfield to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. PIC: Brighton & Hove Albion FC

McAuley netted one of the country’s most famous goals by scoring during a 2-0 Euro 2016 win against Ukraine and McConville is happy to soak up as many lessons as possible while working with the 44-year-old.

“It’s unbelievable to have Gareth’s backing, it’s great to have him as our manager – we are learning so much from him and he’s trying to give us a new way of playing,” he said. “Hopefully we can take it to teams (at the Euros).

“He will talk to us about anything and as he’s a former centre-half, I can learn so much off him. The tournament is a great honour for us. It’s not often you get a tournament of this calibre in Northern Ireland and it will be amazing to have friends and family out watching us.

“We will need to bounce off that support and it’s important people come out to support us in a tournament that will be a great opportunity for us to show what we can do.”

McConville captaining Linfield against Glentoran in the Minor section of the 2018 SuperCupNI. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

McConville has already made the step up to U21 level with Northern Ireland, starting for Tommy Wright’s side as they lost 3-0 to an England team that included the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah last year.

He’s been able to experience training alongside proven international defenders at Brighton, such as captain Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman, who played 28 times for the Netherlands, including at the 2014 World Cup, and the former De La Salle College student is now looking to make the breakthrough at senior club level.

“It’s exciting for me to be part of a club which is on the up,” he added. “They (Brighton) have the model of 33 per cent of academy players can play for the first team but you have to work hard to earn those opportunities – that's my main aim.

“Some of the players have moved on for millions and it’s a pleasure to train with them every day – it's where we want to be and it can make me a better player. Hopefully, more opportunities will arise next season.

“James (Milner) has been injured but you see him in the gym and you can see what you have to do to stay at that level. It’s amazing to have those players who can help you, Adam Lallana before he left was also a big help. They want to see our careers develop.