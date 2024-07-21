Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship side Ards have confirmed the double capture of Zach Barr and Bobby Deane.

Barr has signed a two-year contract with the County Down outfit having helping Portadown seal promotion to the Premiership last season and also played an important role in their run to the BetMcLean Cup final after arriving from Newington in January, scoring seven times in 21 appearances at Shamrock Park.

The 29-year-old, who previously enjoyed spells with the likes of Knockbreda, Portstewart and Ballymacash Rangers, enjoyed a tremendous return to Championship level last term, netting 18 league goals across spells for both Newington and the Ports – only Jordan Jenkins and Matthew Ferguson (both 23) could boast a better return than Barr.

He has been joined at Clandeboye Park by former Lincoln City youth product Deane, who arrives at Ards on a season-long loan from Premiership outfit Glenavon.

Zach Barr, pictured scoring in the Irish Cup for Portadown against Bangor last season, has joined Ards. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The 20-year-old earned a move to England from Derry City in 2020 and spent two years with the Football League club before returning home with Dergview.

This will be his second loan spell while on the books at Mourneview Park having spent last term with Championship title challengers Institute, making nine league appearances for Kevin Deery’s side.

Elsewhere, Dundela have confirmed the permanent signing of 21-year-old defender Jake White from Glentoran.

White, who previously spent a year at Mars Hill University in North Carolina, was on-loan at Wilgar Park last season and made 29 Championship appearances for Stephen Gourley’s outfit as they challenged for title honours.

Bangor have also strengthened their squad ahead of the new campaign with 21-year-old defender Max Davidson returning to Clandeboye Park after spells in Wales and England.

Meanwhile, H&W Welders have announced the signing of 21-year-old striker Lewis Mearns, who scored 34 goals in all competitions for Ballymena Saturday Morning League side Harryville Homers last season.

Mearns was on trail at Coagh United and former club Ballymena United during pre-season before joining the Belfast outfit.

“Lewis recently played around 20 minutes in our friendly with Glentoran and has opted for Blanchflower Park despite strong interest from at least one other Premiership club,” the club posted on their website. “Whilst under the triallist microscope in recent weeks, he's bagged five goals for Harryville v Moyola Park, scored for Coagh United against Ballymoney, and has scored in two successive games for Ballymena United.