Former Portadown midfielder appointed new manager at 'sleeping giant' Irish League club

Former Portadown midfielder David McCullough admits his ambition is to lead “sleeping giant” Banbridge Town back into the Championship after being appointed new manager at Crystal Park.

McCullough, who made 103 appearances for the Ports before going on to enjoy spells at the likes of Lisburn Distillery, Dungannon Swifts and Ards, succeeds Mark Kerr in the hotseat after his departure due to work commitments.

The 38-year-old retired from playing last summer after a period at Dollingstown and took over Portadown’s reserves ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

He will now step into his first senior managerial role with Banbridge, who get their Premier Intermediate League campaign underway against Dergview on August 23.

David McCullough has been appointed new manager at Banbridge Town. (Photo by Banbridge Town FC)

The County Down club have spent the past 13 years plying their trade in Northern Ireland’s third-tier after suffering relegation from Championship One in 2012, but McCullough hopes he can help guide them back up the pyramid.

“I see it as a great opportunity,” McCullough told Banbridge Chronicle Sport. “Banbridge, a great club, with a great history.

"Personally, it’s a great opportunity for myself and the coaches (inc. Bryan Pentland, Scott McCordick and Gordon Anderson).

“Banbridge Town is a bit of a sleeping giant. Historically, it is a Championship side, although not at the moment. But speaking to the chairman and officials at the club that is the long-term goal.

“It’s not going to happen overnight and there’ll be a lot of hard work, ups and downs, but that is the ultimate goal to get the club back into the Championship where many feel it rightly belongs.”

Club chairman Dominic Downey believes McCullough will be able to use extensive Irish League experience to his advantage in the Banbridge dugout.