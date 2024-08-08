Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Kennedy says he’s keen to “put my name in Ballymena United’s history books” after rejecting multiple offers to make his shock summer Showgrounds switch from Crusaders.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Irish League’s best talents over the past four years since returning home from a spell in England with Stevenage and his arrival at Ballymena has undoubtedly been the Premiership’s biggest transfer heading into the new campaign.

Kennedy scored 14 goals in 30 league appearances last season for the Crues and was transfer listed for the second time in a matter of months in July, helping pave his way for a summer exit with the ex-Northern Ireland youth international opting for Ballymena after speaking to “four or five clubs”.

Sky Blues chief Jim Ervin has significantly strengthened as they look to bounce back from last season’s 11th-placed finish, preserving their top-flight status by beating Institute in a promotion/relegation play-off, and Kennedy wants to play his part in helping his new club surge up the table.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin, Ben Kennedy and Danny Lafferty pictured at the Premiership's launch event. PIC: William Cherry / Press Eye

"Ballymena shouldn't have been where they were last season,” he told the club’s media channel. “Ballymena is a big club and should be aiming to push as high as possible up the table.

"With the signings the club have made and with the experience...we're coming here to be a success. I'm coming here to create history, put my name in Ballymena's history books and I'm sure the other signings are too.

"I had the chance to meet four or five clubs and full-time clubs as well. The board and Jim had rang me and it took me by surprise a bit the way the club wants to go and the ambition it has moving forward.

"It's something I enjoyed and they made me feel wanted. There were a few different offers but the decision was easy in the end and I chose Ballymena because of where the club wants to go."

In total, Kennedy scored 40 goals in 109 matches across competitions for Crusaders and was part of a squad that won two Irish Cup crowns, but felt like the time was right for a change.

"I thank Crusaders for everything they've done for me over the last four years but it was time,” he added. “I felt I got to a stage in my career where it was getting a bit stale and I wasn't progressing anywhere at Crusaders - that's no disrespect to them. It's a fresh challenge and one I'm willing to thrive off. People will expect a lot from me and it's something I'm hoping to live up to."

Ballymena get their campaign underway with a home clash against Linfield on Saturday before a local derby with rivals Coleraine and Kennedy will then visit old club Crusaders on August 21.

The Premiership could be more competitive than ever this season with every team strengthening and Kennedy admits he’s excited for the challenge.

"I'm coming here to be a success and to score goals - I was brought here to score goals,” he said. “However I can help the team with goals, assists or being creative, that's what I'm here to do.

"Coming here is a challenge I'm excited by and the new players coming in is only going to strengthen the club and team. When you look at it on paper, every game against Ballymena is going to be tough and that's how it should be.