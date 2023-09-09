Watch more videos on Shots!

Here were the thoughts of McAree at full-time.

On the match

"We started very well and created a goal straight from kick-off and then all of a sudden we conceded a very poor first goal when we’d been decent in the first five minutes.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"We went into lethargic mode after that and I thought we were poor until the last five minutes of the first-half.

"I felt we were lucky to get in at half-time 1-1 and we were very thankful to get in at 1-1.

"We were able to regroup, make a couple of changes at half-time and see if that helped us.

"Sometimes you make substitutions and they don’t make an impact but thankfully today Niall Owens coming on impacted the game massively and Adam Glenny did very well.”

On those half-time changes

"I wasn’t happy (with first-half performance). If I had been pushed a wee bit more I would have made more substitutions to be honest.

"I was disappointed with how lethargic we were and knew we could be better than we were.

"I felt coming in to the game we had an opportunity and I thought we were going to let that opportunity pass us by.

"If you don’t make the changes you’re asking yourself why and regret it, so when you get the gut feeling to make changes I think you should make them.”

On potential to make them even earlier than half-time

"After 35 minutes I was going to make the same changes but we improved slightly and I thought we’d wait until half-time.

"I thought Niall Owens coming on was exceptional. He has a lot of pace, gets in behind and his delivery is very good.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t and today it worked.”

On potential penalty on stroke of half-time (Isaac Baird challenge on Thomas Maguire)

"I would need to see it again but it looked like a penalty to me.

"Thomas’ reaction gives you an indication that it’s a penalty.

"My question is why would he go down? He’s about to get a shot on goal and then why does the referee not book him for diving if it’s not a penalty?

"I thought it was a penalty.”

On Thomas Maguire getting his first Dungannon Swifts league goal

"He’s a great kid and has a great attitude.

"The thing we’ve tried to do since coming in is sign good characters and people who want to work hard, train, improve and help the club – Thomas is one of those.

"Bigi (Gael Bigirimana) came in during the week and I know everything you get out of him. He is the ultimate professional and he will feed off everybody in the changing room and they’ll realise what he does at 29 and see what they have to do.

"I thought Bigi did very well today for a man that hasn’t played a competitive game in eight months.”

On importance of getting first win on the board

"It’s massive. All I wanted to do when I came back was win games of football for Dungannon Swifts – this is my club.

"I came back because I wanted to be successful for the club and I wanted the club to be successful.

"This win has taken a bit too long for me coming around. We had opportunities before where we could have gotten a win but it has taken to now and we’re going to enjoy it.”

On Ben Gallagher

"Ben has done very well since the start of the season. His attitude has been tremendous.

"I signed Ben when I was first here so I know all the qualities he has. If he keeps his mind in it and working hard he has the potential to be as good as any centre forward in the league.”

On feeling pressure of no wins on the board

"You do (feel pressure). I stated to the players that we have to win and I felt as though if we didn’t get a win today our next match is Glentoran and you start looking at where that win might come from.

"I put that pressure on myself and don’t need anyone else to do it – I understand. It’s our seventh game and we have to get more points on the board and these three points will be a start.”

On scoring an early goal

"It’s the first time we’ve went ahead in a game this season and I thought that might have kickstarted us.