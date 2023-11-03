Newry City boss Gary Boyle admits Saturday’s clash with Premiership leaders Linfield has taken on extra significance after floods ravaged the city this week and says he wants to “give something back” to their people.

​Many businesses and homes were affected after Newry Canal burst its banks on Monday with both counties Armagh and Down suffering their wettest October on record according to the Met Office.

With many supporters of the club impacted, Boyle hopes hosting the Blues can act as an escape for their faithful fans and says his players will have even more motivation after the events of the past week.

"It will be hugely difficult but we need to drum in to the players that some of the businesses that have been affected back the club and people within the ownership of those businesses have contributed to get the club to where it has got to,” he said. “We'll certainly be doing our utmost to try and give them something back.

Newry suffered severe flooding this week after the canal burst its banks on Monday. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"The club is a hub for the community and while it's well documented that our home form hasn't been as good as we would like it to be, the fans always come out in their numbers.

"Welcoming probably the biggest club in the country to the Showgrounds will give people an avenue to possibly forget about the rigours of what has happened this week with some people's businesses and livelihoods to give them a break from reality and to go and enjoy a game of football.

"Hopefully we can put on a performance to reflect that."

Boyle also praised the club’s volunteers that have battled against the elements to prepare the Showgrounds for action.

"The main playing pitch will be soft, but it isn't as badly affected as the training pitch out the back,” he added. “The businesses up the town and in the industrial estate further down were completely submerged and the club opened the car park for people to park in and walk through the water to their jobs.

"The big thing about us and clubs like us is that it's all volunteers – without them the club wouldn't exist.