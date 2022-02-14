Gary Hamilton delivers Glenavon warning despite ‘excellent’ first-half display

James Singleton and Mark Haughey grabbed early goals off set-piece play then Conor McCloskey capped a memorable team display before the break in Lurgan to increase the misery on old rivals Portadown.

But failure after the interval to build on that 3-0 foundation against a side fighting to avoid relegation led to Hamilton highlighting concerns for future progress despite the comfortable afternoon.

“I thought we were able to earn that victory when from the first minute to the 45th we were excellent over the first half,” said the Glenavon boss. “No-one could have complained if we had gone in four or five goals up at half-time as we missed some great chances on top of those scored.

Glenavon's Conor McCloskey following his derby goal on Saturday against Portadown. Pic by Pacemaker.

“We started sloppy in the second half and it set the tone when we were poor and they ended up with a corner-kick off our kick-off.

“But, by the same token, they created one chance...but they shouldn’t be creating any more than that when down to 10 men (second-half Katlego Mashigo red card).

“It’s good to see in there (the changing room) the players weren’t happy with the performance and they’re demanding more from each other.

“It wasn’t good enough (in the second half) but if someone offers you a 3-0 win at the start of a derby game...you would take it.

“We still have to put demands on players as coming out sloppy like that in the second half could cost you on another day.

“We made too many bad decisions in possession in the second half.

“In the first half we made some relly good decisions on the ball...when to hook it on, when to clear it, when to pass it, when to dribble and with good deliveries into the box.

“We should have had a few more goals from the positions we got into in the second half.

“We’ve got great deliveries (off set-pieces).

“My biggest criticism this year is we don’t score enough goals from corner-kicks when you look at the players we have coming into the box, some big boys.

“Thankfully, today we did it.”

GLENAVON: Taylor, Birney (A.Doyle, 61), Haughey (Ward, 61), O’Connor (O’Mahony, 69), Campbell, Snoddy, McCloskey (Scannell, 80), Fitzpatrick (J.Doyle, 80), Wallace, Singleton, Garrett.

Subs (not used): Waterworth, Hall, J.Doyle.

PORTADOWN: Barr (H.Doherty, 30), Hall, Ruddy, Finnegan (McCallum, 75), McKeown (Teggart, 30), Conaty, Murphy, Smith (Dugan, 46), J.Doherty (Chatee, 46), Stedman, Mashigo.

Subs (not used): Lavery, Cakaj.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder.

