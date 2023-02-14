Stewart made his Lurgan Blues debut on Friday night in a 3-0 Danske Bank Premiership defeat to Larne after joining on loan from Linfield for the rest of the season on Deadline Day.

Hamilton’s men are now on a run of six matches without a win in all competitions but will be hoping for a case of deja vu against Crusaders tonight at Mourneview Park (7:45pm).

Their last victory was a 4-2 triumph against the Seaview outfit last month with a Peter Campbell brace, Matthew Fitzpatrick strike and Jarlath O’Rourke own goal securing three points for the hosts.

Jordan Stewart made his Glenavon debut on Friday night

Stephen Baxter’s side have only lost once since – a 2-0 defeat to Glentoran – and no team has scored more league goals than the Crues this season.

Stewart could be the creative influence that Hamilton needs to turn Glenavon’s form around and he was delighted with his first showing.

"(Jordan) on his debut looked a bright spark and has done some good things,” he told Glenavon’s YouTube channel.

"I'm glad he got 90 minutes under his belt tonight because that will stand him in good stead and hopefully we can get him match sharp again because the quality is there.

"I have no doubt he will help us and improve us a team. You can see it in the way he played tonight. He was driving, beating players and the decisions he was making were top drawer.”

Glenavon have defeated three teams this season that currently sit in the top six – Coleraine, Glentoran and Crusaders – while also picking up a point away to Cliftonville.

They have performed much better at home – 20 of their 27 points have been won at Mourneview – and Hamilton is looking for his side to “believe” they are capable of getting a result.

"Most games this year against the top six we have gave them a game,” he added.

“Tonight (Larne) and the Linfield one the other week are probably the ones where they've ran away with it scoring three goals, but in terms of performance tonight it was a lot better than the Linfield second-half.

"Crusaders came down the other week and we put it up to them, as we've done to most teams this season. Larne have came down. Cliftonville a couple of times and we put it up to them most games.

"We haven't been on the right end of the result sometimes but the extra bit of quality they have at times comes into play.

"It's not maybe the quality they have in the starting 11 but what they can bring off the bench sometimes makes it difficult. Larne brought on Paul O'Neill and they paid money for him so that can make it hard.

"I have to pay credit to the boys for their effort and commitment.

"We have to learn (from individual errors), not feel sorry for ourselves and go out and believe like we did against Crusaders the other week and take it into the game on Tuesday.

