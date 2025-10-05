Gary Haveron delight as 'big character' makes return after 18-month injury nightmare

Larne interim manager Gary Haveron admits it’s a major boost to have Leroy Millar back available after he made a first Premiership appearance since April 2024 on Saturday.

Millar was named Premiership Player of the Year for his role in Larne’s maiden Gibson Cup triumph during the 2022/23 campaign and impressed as they retained their title the following season.

However, Millar missed the entirety of last term with a groin injury outside of one BetMcLean Cup appearance against Annagh United, where he scored in a 5-0 win.

The former Ballymena United star has endured a long road back to fitness, sitting out of the Inver Reds’ historic Conference League run.

Millar was named Larne’s vice-captain by former manager Nathan Rooney earlier this season, assisting club skipper Tomas Cosgrove, and came off the bench with 30 minutes to play at Stangmore Park.

Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup trip to Premier Intermediate League outfit Dergview could provide another opportunity for Millar to gain crucial minutes, alongside the returning Aaron Donnelly and Paul O’Neill.

"He's an outstanding fella, he's an outstanding big character, so I'm pleased for him,” said Haveron. “He's worked hard to get himself back to this position and he'll be a massive plus for us moving forward, as will Aaron Donnelly.

"Yeah, absolutely (we need to manage expectations with Leroy). He only plays a certain amount of minutes at the minute – I'd have had him on much sooner (on Saturday), believe me.

"When you have someone like Leroy Miller sitting there, you're desperate to get him on the park, but we just have to manage him and look after him.

"Aaron Donnelly has been a big miss, so has Paul O'Neill. He'll come back in hopefully on Tuesday.