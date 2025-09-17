Gary Haveron feels Crusaders star 'has to learn the hard way' after alleged spitting incident results in red card

Gary Haveron feels Finley Thorndike “has to learn the hard way” after claiming the Crusaders star was sent off for spitting at Mark Randall during Larne’s 4-0 Premiership victory at Inver Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Glentoran attacker Thorndike replaced Robbie Weir after 21 minutes when Dan Bent had already put the hosts ahead, but shortly after he was shown a straight red card by referee Declan Hassan.

It caused confusion inside the Co Antrim venue with many unaware of why Thorndike had been given his marching orders, but during Haveron’s post-match interview, he said the 23-year-old had spat at the experienced Larne midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne went on to score three unanswered goals in the second half as Sean Graham, Matty Lusty and Tiarnan O’Connor helped extend their unbeaten league run to six.

Larne interim manager Gary Haveron. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Haveron clearly wasn’t impressed with Thorndike’s actions and insists it’s something that can’t happen.

"The sending off hurts them, of course it does,” Haveron told the club’s media channel. "The boy Thorndike has to learn the hard way from that.

"You can’t spit at people, that’s what the sending off was for...you just can’t do that, spitting in somebody’s direction, it was poor from him and he will be punished accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From that point on we really stamped our authority, I thought Cricky (Gallagher) was an unsung hero and won’t get the headlines because they’ll be more about the attackers – Cricky mops up so much for us and does such a brilliant job.

"The boys were exciting and we’re disappointed we only scored four tonight.”

When asked about the incident by BBC Sport NI, Crusaders manager Declan Caddell said: "The referee has brandished the card and I'm not going to comment on it before I get any more information.”

The News Letter have contacted the Irish Football Association seeking clarity over the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won their last five league matches while keeping a clean sheet in each, Larne have moved into second, sitting one point behind leaders Glentoran and level with Coleraine, who have played one game less.

No team has scored more than Larne (14) and Haveron singled out Sean Graham for special praise after his strike helped open up a comfortable advantage.

"It was really important that we stamped our authority on the game,” added Haveron. “We knew they are a talented young team and they tried to play football, but we knew we could force mistakes and that’s what Dan Bent did early in the game.

"He capitalised and it was a great finish. I thought Dan was outstanding and his all-round performance, I thought he had a really super game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was important when we came out in the second half that we took advantage and we got the second goal because at 2-0 I didn’t see a way for them back into the game.

"It was a brilliant ball from Mark and an excellent run from Sean Graham...it’s something we’ve worked on a bit with getting our full-backs in behind and their blind side.