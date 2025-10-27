Gary Haveron teases further Larne contract news after 'best in the Irish League' commits future

Larne manager Gary Haveron has labelled Rohan Ferguson as “the best goalkeeper in the Irish League” after the Scottish star signed a four-year contract extension – and the Inver Reds boss also teased further announcements in the near future about other key players.

According to statistician Marshall Gillespie, Ferguson has made 201 appearances across all competitions for Larne since arriving from Queen of the South in 2021.

During that time, former Linfield loanee Ferguson has established himself as one of the Irish League’s best and played a key role in the Co Antrim club sealing consecutive Premiership title triumphs alongside qualifying for the Conference League.

The 27-year-old has racked up 91 clean sheets and has now committed his long-term future to Larne.

Larne manager Gary Haveron. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It’s the latest statement of intent from Larne’s new ownership group Redball Global following the permanent appointment of Haveron earlier this month – and there’s set to be more news coming out of Inver Park in the coming weeks.

"Rohan for me is the best goalkeeper in the Irish League and has been for the last number of seasons,” Haveron told the club’s media channel. “His distribution is on another level.

"The quality of the guy he is as well just backs up the quality of how he distributes the ball. He is a great fella to be around.

"He loves it here, he knows he’s well thought of and how highly regarded he is at the club. He has been fantastic since the day he signed.

"To have him tied down for the next four years, when we’re going to get the best years of Ro’s career, I think it will take him up to 10 years at the club, so it shows how at home he is here and how much he feels like this is where he belongs.

"I think it also shows a tremendous commitment from our new ownership group that they are prepared to offer these lengths of contracts.