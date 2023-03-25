The Lurgan Blues have put an unbeaten run of four games together, which includes victories over Glentoran and Coleraine, to propel themselves into the coveted seventh spot – one point ahead of Carrick Rangers and are six in front of Ballymena – which would secure a European play-off.

Having not kept an away clean sheet in any of their first 12 on the road this season, Gary Hamilton’s men have now had three on the bounce and they’ll be looking to continue in similar fashion at the Showgrounds in what is their last pre-split fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've spoke about it on numerous occasions but the last few months has been difficult for everybody,” assistant manager Paul McAreavey told the club’s media channel. “The fans have been so frustrated, the board - but the most frustrated people were us.

Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey

"We know we're a good team but sometimes you go through a run like that and you just can't seem to get out of it and everything seems to go against you.

"When our backs were against the walls the boys showed great character to fight back. The run we've been on over the last four matches, not just results but how controlled we've been, how professional we've been and we've hardly conceded any chances in the four games. We look really solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The character the boys have shown is great and it's been great for everybody around the club."

McAreavey admits confidence is now high at Mourneview Park after coming through the other side of their horrid run and they are looking to make the most of that in the business end of the season.

"After sitting down in ninth over the last few weeks to come back the way we have has been brilliant and now we're sitting in seventh ahead of the last game going into the split,” he added.